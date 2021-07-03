Grant funding will help improve nearly 2,000 acres of pollinator habitat on public and private lands in southwest Wisconsin.
Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin recently secured a $100,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Monarch Butterfly and Pollinators Conservation Fund, according to a press release.
It states that the grant funding will enable Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff to restore 267 acres and improve 1,570 acres at 12 state natural areas, wildlife areas and state parks across southwestern Wisconsin.
The work is designed to improve habitat for federally endangered rusty patched bumblebees, monarch butterflies, regal fritillary butterflies and other at-risk pollinators.
The grant was matched with money from Natural Resources Foundation’s Wisconsin Pollinator Protection Fund and also will support work by private landowners near the public sites to build and restore pollinator habitat on their lands.