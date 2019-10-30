MANCHESTER, Iowa — A hearing has been postponed for a Delaware County man who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a woman killed by a piece of shrapnel from a homemade cannon.
The hearing for Max J. Fenton, 31, of Greeley, was scheduled for Tuesday in Iowa District Court for Delaware County, but it was postponed after Judge Alan Heavens filed an order recusing himself Tuesday.
According to court documents, Fenton illegally fired an “improvised cannon” made from the sawed-off barrel of a black powder rifle at his home on July 2, 2016. The breach on the cannon failed, and a piece of shrapnel struck 55-year-old Lori L. Heims in the head.
In August, Fenton filed a written guilty plea to a charge of involuntary manslaughter. As part of a plea deal, the charge would be reduced from a felony to an aggravated misdemeanor, and a pair of fireworks-related charges would be dropped.
Under the deal, Fenton faced a maximum of two years in prison and a fine up to $6,250.
At Tuesday’s hearing, the judge was to consider whether to accept the guilty plea and, if he did, sentence Fenton.
A new date for the hearing has not been set.