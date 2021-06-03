Police said a man broke into vacant apartments and lived in them in Dubuque.
Walter E. Womack, 45, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday at 1600 Butterfield Road, No. 228, on charges of two counts of criminal trespass with property damage.
Court documents state that Womack broke into unit No. 228, which was supposed to be vacant, and had changed the lock and placed his property in the apartment. Officers also found Womack had property in unit No. 111, which was also supposed to be vacant.
The cleanup and repair costs for damage to both apartments was $500 each.