Two Dubuque men recently were sentenced to a combined 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen in 2018.
Ronald J. Brimmer, 23, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to 25 years in prison, with a mandatory minimum of 17.5 years. A jury found Brimmer guilty of second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse on April 9.
According to Brimmer’s sentencing document, the two charges were merged into one for sentencing.
Agustin Bon Orduno, 39, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse. As part of a plea deal, charges of second-degree sexual abuse and supplying alcohol to persons under legal age were dismissed.
Both men will receive credit for time already served.
Court documents state that the two men picked up two girls younger than 18 and took them to a Dubuque County residence in July 2018, where Bon Orduno supplied alcohol to one of the girls and Brimmer, who then was under the legal drinking age as well.
The two men then sexually assaulted the girl who had been given alcohol, according to court documents. The girl reported that “she was too intoxicated to fight them off and believes some other substance could have been slipped in her drink.”
After the girl reported the incident, samples collected as part of a sexual-assault kit tested positive for Bon Orduno’s DNA. A second DNA profile was consistent with Brimmer, documents state.