As some retailers stop accepting can and bottle redemptions, one Dubuque business is swamped trying to keep up.
Customers begin lining up before Center Redemption opens and the flow of cans stays steady throughout the day, owners Shannon Moller and Steven Moller said.
“The issue of some retailers not redeeming cans and bottles is an issue we’re seeing across the state,” Iowa Department of Natural Resources financial and business supervisor Jennifer Wright said.
The Veterans Freedom Center is one entity that also collects cans and bottles, though the containers it receives are donations. Every week, the center works with Center Redemption to redeem trailers full of cans. The proceeds support the center’s mission of serving veterans.
Co-founder Jim Wagner said that the center has also been receiving twice as many cans as it did before the pandemic.
Wagner said he hears from people dropping off cans that aren’t sure what else to do with the containers, as some stores have stopped taking them and Center Redemption has limited hours.
Under a state law aimed at reducing litter and promoting recycling, consumers pay a 5-cent deposit whenever they purchase a carbonated or alcoholic beverage in a can or bottle.
Retailers are required to return deposits to any customer who returns empty bottles or cans. The only exception is if the store enters into a DNR-approved agreement with a redemption center like Center Redemption.
If an agreement is in place, then the store must post a sign explaining where customers can take the beverage containers.
For several months in 2020, the requirement that stores take back cans and bottles they sell was temporarily removed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds. Though that suspension has long since expired, Dubuque customers have found that some stores aren’t taking back their cans.
Others, like Eagle Country Market, have done so consistently.
Since the pandemic began, the number of containers coming through Center Redemption has doubled.
“We’ve been trying to deal with this for over a year, and it’s a hardship on our business,” Moller said.
The DNR requires that approved redemption centers be open at least 20 hours a week, including at least four hours either on Saturday or Sunday or between 6 and 10 p.m.
The Center Redemption is only open to the public on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10-4 p.m.
On Aug. 2, the DNR sent Center Redemption a letter reminding the center of the hours obligations.
In August, Center Redemption began reaching out to state and local officials, explaining that some local stores were not meeting their own obligations to take can and bottle redemptions, making it difficult for Center Redemption to keep up.
On Aug. 18, the Dubuque city attorney and Dubuque County attorney sent a letter to local stores reminding them that the pandemic suspension had lapsed and that refusing to accept cans and bottles without an agreement with a redemption center is a misdemeanor.
The letter stated that the Dubuque Police Department would begin issuing criminal charges for businesses that are failing to comply after Sept. 1.
The Dubuque Walmart has only been accepting cans and bottles since Sept. 1.
But the Dubuque Fareway stopped accepting container redemptions during the pandemic and does not have an agreement in place with Center Redemption, the only redemption center in Dubuque.
Fareway communications manager Emily Toribio said in an email that other Fareway locations do contract with redemption centers, but the store has been unable to make any arrangements with Center Redemption.
“Since 2014, Fareway has requested that Center Redemption in Dubuque partner with the Dubuque Fareway,” Toribio wrote. “The redemption center declined until an email sent in May 2020, where Fareway was asked to pay an unreasonable amount.”
The Hy-Vee supermarkets in Dubuque are the only local stores that have an agreement with Center Redemption. This means that though Hy-Vee customers are directed to Center Redemption, all other grocery stores and convenience stores should still be accepting cans and bottles.
“If it wasn’t for Hy-Vee, we wouldn’t be here,” Moller said.
Shannon Moller said that the fees Center Redemption charges retailers who cease conducting their own in-store redemptions allows the redemption center to remain a viable business and handle the increased number of cans flowing through the facility.
“We take accountability for not having the hours we’re supposed to meet,” Shannon Moller said. “But all of the stores need to start taking accountability too.”