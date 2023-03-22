University of Dubuque’s longtime president announced Tuesday that he has initiated plans to step away from the role.
Jeffrey Bullock, who has served as UD’s president for 25 years, will continue in the role until a new president is in place in roughly 16 to 30 months. After stepping away from the presidency, Bullock will serve in an “of counsel” capacity for the university, rather than retiring or resigning.
He said Tuesday that he is sharing the decision now to give UD’s board of trustees ample time to search for his successor.
“There’s no emergency,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong, but we want to be deliberate, thoughtful, purposeful and unrushed in going about this (search) process,”
Board Chair Joe Chlapaty said trustees will discuss the presidential search at a meeting in April and then form a committee to begin the process.
“(Bullock) has led the institution through a period of dramatic growth, improvement and enhancement,” Chlapaty said. “ … We’re in a strong, stable position as a school, and we felt this would be a good time to initiate the process of a transition.”
Bullock joined UD in 1996 as vice president of the university and dean of University of Dubuque Theological Seminary. Two years later, he became president, replacing acting President J. Bruce Meriwether.
Chlapaty, who served on the board of trustees at the time, said the university faced multiple challenges in terms of enrollment, finances and the condition of campus facilities when Bullock stepped into the presidency.
“We had a vision for what this place could be,” Bullock said. “I knew of its reputation, and more importantly than that, I knew of its potential.”
In 1999, he and the board of trustees unveiled a plan for transformation, stating that without major restructuring and cost reductions, the university’s future was uncertain. The plan cut multiple faculty jobs and nearly two dozen majors.
Bullock called the early years of his presidency “tumultuous and difficult,” but “necessary.”
“We made decisions that needed to be made and that put the university on a track a good 20 years ahead of our competition,” he said. “It was difficult, but we positioned the university to move into a period of health and expansion.”
According to a press release, UD’s endowment grew from $13 million to $220 million during Bullock’s tenure, and student enrollment increased from 600 students to more than 2,000 in recent years. The university reported a total of 1,777 students in fall 2022. UD also expanded its campus footprint and dedicated more than 15 buildings.
Bob Broshous, vice president of enrollment management and dean of admissions, has worked at UD throughout Bullock’s entire presidency.
“His leadership, his vision and his steady hand have really made all the difference,” Broshous said. “The university is a very different place than it was 25 years ago, and all to the positive.”
Bullock said he will support the board during the transition process while remaining committed to leading the university and will work with board members to determine what an “of counsel” capacity will look like.
“There’ll be areas where I can dedicate more time, energy and focus to advance the mission of the university,” he said. “Once we are clear about what those opportunities, goals and challenges are, I think it’ll be a lot of fun. … In lots of ways, I think I’m just getting started.”
