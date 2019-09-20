GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Clayton County supervisors this week unanimously voted down a proposal to vacate a stretch of road north of Guttenberg.
More than 30 people attended the public hearing on a proposal to vacate a portion of Mississippi Road near the Pattison Co. sand mine.
“This proposal was my idea,” County Engineer Rafe Koopman told the crowd at the beginning of the meeting. “Kyle (Pattison) wanted a temporary closure of part of the road in order to install a new railroad bridge and to make improvements to the section of road near his mine. After looking into what the improvements would cost, I thought that it would be more cost-effective to vacate that section of the road and to have Pattison improve another section of the road that needs work.”
Koopman later said the company had a need and was willing to help the county out by making road improvements as part of a trade-off for closing the road while the other work was being done.
“I thought that if that section of road was just vacated, we could put Kyle’s money to better use on other sections of the road,” Koopman said. “That is why we held the public meeting — to get public input.”
In August, Kyle Pattison met with the county supervisors, and they agreed to temporarily close the section of the road for up to one year.
“I want to improve the rail siding,” he told the crowd this week. “I also need to put a bridge across the tracks. We can also use the project to improve the road and make it safer. I conferred with the neighboring landowner, and he is definitely opposed to vacating the road. I would like to not see the road permanently closed.”
He said the temporary closure could be for as little as four months.
Several of the attendees also spoke against vacating the road, sharing concerns about only having one access to Wille’s Resort, which is adjacent to Mississippi Road. They pointed out that sometimes the southern part of the road is blocked by high water or other impediments, which would leave them with no access route.
“We have an agreement with Pattison that, while the road is temporarily closed, Pattison will shut down their operations and let traffic through it if the one open access is blocked,” Koopman said.