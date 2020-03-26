The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Melissa M. Miller, 31, no address listed, was arrested at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree theft and three counts of identity theft.
- Robert T. Freisinger, 42, of 260 W. 17th St., Apt. 7, was arrested at about 11:05 p.m. Monday on charges of two counts of interference with official acts causing injury, fifth-degree theft and providing false identification information. Court documents state that two Dubuque police officers sustained cuts on their hands in a struggle while trying to arrest Freisinger.