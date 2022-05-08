When Kim Hodgson’s children attended Hoover Elementary School in Dubuque, she often could be found in the school’s classrooms or library as a parent volunteer.
All four of her kids now have graduated from the elementary school, but Hodgson is still a familiar face in the library each week, much to the delight of Learning Resource Center paraprofessional Sean Weber.
“It’s so nice that she still is with us,” Weber said. “Her positive attitude lifts everybody up when she comes in.”
Hodgson began volunteering around 2015, when her four children ranged from kindergarten to fifth grade.
“There were a few of us that would come in one Thursday a month to stuff the mailbags with letters to be sent home,” she said. “When it went electronic, they didn’t do that anymore, so I started helping out in the library.”
Soon, she was shelving books and completing similar clerical tasks two or three times per week in the Hoover library. She also helped organize the school’s book fair for many years and has spent time reading with students who are learning English.
Hodgson’s youngest child left Hoover two years ago, but her enthusiasm for volunteering at the elementary school didn’t go with him.
“I enjoy working with Sean and Laura (Oberfoell, the LRC/technology coach), and it gives me something to do during the week to look forward to — to come in and help out where they need help,” she said.
COVID-19 precautions kept parent volunteers out of the schools during the 2020-2021 academic year, so Hodgson said she was eager to return this year when asked.
On Thursday, she spent the morning putting covers and barcode stickers on newly acquired books.
“There’s a lot of little things that anybody can do that shouldn’t be taking time away from a teacher who could be working with kids,” she said. “I just like to do those easy tasks for them.”
Weber said Hodgson’s consistency as a volunteer has been invaluable for library staff, who know they can count on her to complete tasks such as creating shelving labels or helping arrange bulletin boards.
“It’s things that you don’t always get time to do during the day-to-day running of a library that she can help us with, like special projects,” Weber said.
She added that Hodgson’s dedication to the school extends beyond the bookshelves. For example, Hodgson and her children often bring in clothing for Hoover students in need.
“Her kids have gained the gift of helping others through seeing their mom’s example,” Weber said.