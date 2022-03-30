The Dubuque County Disabilities Council has opened its countywide mental health and disabilities survey, aimed at learning from those with lived experience about the state of the county’s care system and current needs for improvement.
The survey is open to the public and can be reached through the council’s website — www.dubuquecountyiowa.gov/303/Dubuque-County-Disabilities-Council. It is open through April 30. Once completed and compiled, its results will be presented to the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors to inform future decision making.
This is the second recent survey conducted to assess services, accessibility and pressing brain issues, from the perspective of the community. The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque just closed its survey on March 25, funded by Dubuque County.
County Mental Health/Disability Services Coordinator Ann Cameron Williams said that what is special about the survey created by the Disabilities Council is that it was made for people who use mental health and disability services and their loved ones.
“If you’re a person who identifies as having a disability, what is your experience like?” she said. “Do you feel like you belong? Do you feel like you know your neighbors? That’s just as important as what type of services you can get.”
Williams said the council had a unique perspective in developing the survey, because many members are among the target audience.
“All of these questions were designed by people with disabilities who are on the council or members with lived experience,” she said. “This is participatory research. The people who are the intended audience are designing the questions so it is relevant and aligned with the values of those with disabilities and mental health (conditions).”
Bill Stumpf — a member of the council, alongside his son Kyle, who has Down syndrome — said he hopes the survey will give the user-perspective of service needs, a point of view, he said, that is “often overlooked.”
“It’s a common-held thought that mental health services are lacking not only in Dubuque, but nationwide,” he said. “The number one thing for me is that you don’t know what the need is until you hear from the people with lived experience and disabilities themselves. If we find out what people are really looking for, those solutions can be tailored.”
Williams said in order to properly measure accessibility, the council made its survey as accessible as possible. It is available online or in hard copy, upon request. Translations are available for those who need them, in Spanish and Marshallese, and in a “cognitively accessible” format — using images, rather than words, for those with a disability that prevents them from reading written language.
The survey is also, Williams said, designed for family members of those with disabilities.
“It’s geared toward adults or, if you’re the parent or guardian for somebody, we ask for the age of the person it’s being taken for,” she said. “If you have a son with autism, a mother with dementia and a brother who lost a leg in a car accident, you can fill this out for all of them from your cell phone. It doesn’t lock you out based on your IP address.”
Williams said she has been impressed with the participation so far.