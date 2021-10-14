Police said a Dubuque teen has been arrested for a gunpoint robbery.
Jacques D. Alexander, 16, of 2534 Windsor Ave., No. 4, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree robbery. He had a court appearance Wednesday.
Court documents state that Justin A. Rickman, 40, of 2217 Queen St., No. 102, reported that he was robbed at gunpoint by two male subjects while he was parked in front of his residence at about 8:40 p.m. Oct. 7. He said one was wearing a blue sweatshirt and the other, a white sweatshirt.
Rickman told officers that they came up to his vehicle and asked for directions. They then “both displayed handguns at him and demanded his money,” documents state.
Rickman gave the subjects his wallet, which contained his driver’s license and credit cards.
Traffic camera footage showed a male in a blue sweatshirt heading toward the 2200 block of Queen Street just prior to the robbery, documents state. He then was seen running from the area following the incident.
An officer saw the subject, later identified as Alexander, wearing the same clothing on Friday, according to court documents.
When the officer tried making contact with Alexander, two others that were with him fled the area, and one threw a handgun under a vehicle, documents state. The handgun matched the description of one of the guns given by Rickman.