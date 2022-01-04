Sorry, an error occurred.
Deana Carter will perform March 3 at Five Flags Theater, according to a press release from the venue.
A multi-platinum-selling country artist will perform in Dubuque.
Deana Carter will take the stage on Thursday, March 3, at Five Flags Theater, the venue announced Monday.
Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at the Five Flags Center box office and at Ticketmaster.com.
Carter’s hits include three that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart — “Strawberry Wine,” “We Danced Anyway” and “How Do I Get There.”
Her 1995 debut album, “Did I Shave My Legs for This,” was certified five-times platinum.
