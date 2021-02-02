DARLINGTON, Wis. -- By a 10-to-2 vote, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors recently approved a performance evaluation policy for county government department heads.
The policy would allow county employees to evaluate department heads in leadership, interpersonal skills, problem solving, job knowledge, initiative, teamwork, professionalism, communication and confidentiality.
Supervisor Kriss Marion said the policy was needed in order to reduce “a negative culture in county government and to give county employees an outlet.”
However, Supervisor Scott Pedley called it needless bureaucracy. He and Supervisor Carol Korn voted against the policy.
Pedley also voiced disapproval concerning the work of the county’s Human Resources Department.
“I don’t think the department has been open for 30 days last year,” he said. “The return on the investment of setting up HR is lousy. I have never seen such a fleecing of the taxpayers in my time here.”
County Board Chairman Jack Sauer said the department has had to deal with “sideshow issues” but didn’t elaborate.