ELKADER, Iowa -- Elkader seeks to fill a vacancy on its City Council by appointment.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Ed Josten.
The appointed individual would hold the seat until the next regular city election.
Residents interested in filling the vacancy should contact the city clerk at elkaderadmin@alpinecom.net or 563-245-2098 to receive a questionnaire. They must be returned by noon Friday, Feb. 19.
All interested people also are requested to attend the council meeting on Monday, Feb. 22.
After the appointment has been made, the Elkader voters still will have a right to file a petition to fill the vacancy by special election.