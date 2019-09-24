MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County officials are sizing up four properties that potentially could serve as the site of a new jail, while mulling putting the issue before voters again.
County supervisors recently met with John Hansen, of Midwest Construction Consultants, to look at the sites: the current Jackson County Regional Health Center site, the property of the Andrew Jackson Care facility on 250th Avenue, the old Hide Co. property on Jacobsen Drive and a city-owned property on Maple Street, behind C & R Tires.
In August, a $6.5 million bond issuance to fund the construction of a new jail at a site on South Main Street in Maquoketa, north of Walmart, failed, despite receiving support from 57.5% of voters. A minimum of 60% was needed. It was the second unsuccessful attempt to secure funding for a jail.
In the wake of that result, county officials said one of the complaints they heard about the proposal was the location.
County officials hope to replace the current aging jail facility, which has been deemed to have numerous deficiencies and safety risks by the Iowa Department of Corrections, putting it at risk of closure.
Hansen said county officials are considering holding another referendum in March.
Hansen said further examination is needed at the new possible sites. County officials previously looked at cost analyses for both the hospital site, which won’t be used as such once the new hospital opens, and the Andrew Jackson Care site.
“They want more information on these sites,” Hansen said. “We’re going to provide as much as we can to determine what might be the best possible solution.”
He noted that the hospital site might require purchasing a select number of nearby houses or demolishing a section of the hospital building in order to fit a new jail.
“We’re working with an architect to see how each one will work,” Hansen said. “I anticipate it will take a few weeks to get done.”
County Supervisor Mike Steines said he and other county officials are negotiating with property owners but added that the availability of every property under consideration has not been secured.
“We’re in the early stages right now,” he said. “We have to see if some of these properties would even be for sale.”