A building along one of downtown Dubuque’s entry points is getting a facelift. The different look includes a new storefront already housing Candle Ready Cakes and three second-floor, market-rate apartments that are being renovated.
Those involved with the project say it has been a long time coming.
Developer Chris Miller, whose building-rehab brushstrokes also include 40-44 Main St. and Creative Adventure Lab at 210 Jones St., purchased and is leading the rehabilitation of the two-story brick building at 249 W. First St. Miller estimated the work will cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $1.3 million.
Candle Ready Cakes occupies the main floor of the structure, and the upstairs is being renovated into three apartments of varying sizes.
“I thought the building could be salvaged,” said Miller, who estimated it had been vacant for 20 years before he acquired it. “I liked the location. Its visibility is second to none in Dubuque. It’s at the gateway to downtown.”
The building, located on the corner of Locust Street and West First Street, has been a challenging rehabilitation project. It needed structural stabilization, among other fixes.
“Anytime you renovate a building that’s 100-plus years old, there are things you will run up against,” Miller said. “It’s definitely one of the more challenging ones I’ve done.”
Heritage Works helped Miller secure a combination of $450,000 in historic tax credits to spur the work.
“It had been vacant and suffered from deferred maintenance and the apartments hadn’t been occupied, so everything had to be redone,” said Duane Hagerty, President and CEO of Heritage Works. “It’s essentially a new building within a historic shell.”
That historic shell was unveiled after crews removed a dilapidated outer covering of aluminum siding. Underneath was a brick facade that, even after its rehabilitation, contains some original materials, including cast iron columns and an ode to the building’s original owner.
“We didn’t know it was called the Chadwick Block until the siding was (removed) and we uncovered a limestone block with the date of the construction (estimated 1890),” Hagerty said. “It’s cool when you can uncover something like that.”
The building, Hagerty said, most likely is named after its original builder.
Historic preservationists aren’t the only people in town who were tiring of the property’s previous blighted condition. Its prime location along one of the main entry points to Dubuque’s downtown thrust it onto the city’s radar, too.
“This rehabilitation project is very important to the city because it is right at the main gateway to downtown and (was) in very poor condition,” City Manager Mike Van Milligen said in a memo to the Dubuque City Council.
The Dubuque City Council at its meeting today is set to hold a public hearing on a proposed development agreement with Miller Development Group that would provide a financial boost to help the project across the finish line.
The proposed agreement includes 15 years of tax increment financing incentives estimated not to exceed $168,683, a $30,000 Downtown Housing Incentive Grant, a Downtown Rehabilitation Loan for $340,000 that includes 0% interest and other rehabilitation-related grants not to cumulatively exceed $35,000. After a public hearing, the council can vote on the agreement.
The property has been the subject of several redevelopment proposals over the years, including one recently that would have demolished the building and constructed a coffee shop with a drive-thru in its place. That, Hagerty said, would have been a shame.
“Thankfully, the city didn’t think that was the best use for the site, especially with the drive thru that would have snarled traffic,” Hagerty said. “The challenges (encountered) are typical to most of these older buildings that have sat vacant, but the great thing is that they are resilient and they can be rehabbed to new uses, and this building will be here for another 100 years.”