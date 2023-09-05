Chadwick Building
The Chadwick Building, at 249 W. First St., is located in a high-visibility part of Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

A building along one of downtown Dubuque’s entry points is getting a facelift. The different look includes a new storefront already housing Candle Ready Cakes and three second-floor, market-rate apartments that are being renovated.

Those involved with the project say it has been a long time coming.

