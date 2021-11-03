Several local communities elected new mayors Tuesday.
Manchester will have a new mayor for the first time in nearly half a century in Connie Behnken, who received 601 votes. Challenger Jeffrey L. Ogden received 538 votes. Current Mayor Milt Kramer opted not to run again after 47 years in the role.
In Dyersville, Jeff Jacque bested challenger Alvin Haas, with Jacque receiving 966 votes to Haas’ 365. Jacque will succeed Jim Heavens, who announced that he would not seek another term.
In Cascade, Steven Knepper was elected the city’s new mayor with 266 votes. Challengers Sue Knepper and Mike Henry received 238 votes and 194 votes, respectively.
In Farley, Jay R. Hefel ran unopposed for mayor and received 194 votes.
In Maquoketa, Tom Messerli won the mayoral election with 446 votes to Kevin Kuhlman’s 289.
The outcome of Peosta’s mayoral election was unclear Tuesday night, as current Mayor Jim Merten received 157 votes, but there also were 173 write-in votes. Merten last week resigned his current position as Peosta’s mayor, citing unexpected changes in his life and saying he was optimistic that a candidate might launch a write-in campaign in Tuesday’s election.
Election officials said that if he won Tuesday’s vote, he would need to resign again if he did not want to serve.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
ASBURY
City Council (3 seats)
Matt Davidson — 353
Russ Domeyer (i) — 540
Karen Klinkhammer — 466
Craig Miller (i) — 493
John E. Richey (i) — 423
BALLTOWN
Mayor — Sherri Sigwarth (i)
City Council (5 seats) — Peter Dupont (i), Alyssa Latham (i) and Shelli Schmitt (i) were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available.
BERNARD
Mayor — Rick McDonnell (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Rory Becker (i), Patrick Hentges (i) and Jessica Ries (i)
CASCADE
Mayor
Mike Henry — 194
Steven Knepper — 266
Sue Knepper — 238
City Council (3 seats)
John Bisenius — 136
James Bruns — 40
Michael J. Delany (i) — 379
Bill Hosch (i) — 316
Patrick Leitzen — 110
Megan Schell Oliphant — 390
Riley Rausch (i) — 539
CENTRALIA
Mayor — Megan A. Schmitt (i)
City Council (5 seats) — Chris Clasen (i), Judith Murphy (i), Mary Ann Reimer (i), Steve Thul (i) and Randall Wuertzer
DURANGO
Mayor — Irvin Johnson (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Tanya Avenarius (i), Eugene Peterson (i) and Margaret Schemmel
DYERSVILLE
Mayor
Alvin Haas — 365
Jeff Jacque — 966
At-large City Council seat
Tom Westoff (i) — 1,002
Ashley Wohlers — 307
Ward 1 City Council seat — Jim Gibbs (i)
Ward 3 City Council seat
Ben Ellison — 70
Manessa Gaul — 47
Mike Oberbroeckling (i) — 413
EPWORTH
City Council (3 seats, four-year term) — Karen Conrad (i) and Dan Wilgenbusch (i) were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available.
City Council (1 seat, two-year term) — Ben Wolf (i)
FARLEY
Mayor — Jay R. Hefel
City Council (2 seats)
Corey J. Birkel (i) — 224
Joseph M. Hollenback — 143
Justin Philipp (i) — 158
GRAF
Mayor — Alicia Soppe (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Bob Schilling (i), Thomas E. Hefel (i) and Jeffery Schilling (i)
HOLY CROSS
Mayor — Brian Maiers (i)
City Council (2 seats) — Mark Goedert (i) and Gayle Langel
LUXEMBURG
Mayor — Roger Oberbroeckling (i)
City Council (3 seats)
Andy Bockenstedt — 37
Travis Bries — 39
Matthew J. Ramler (i) — 53
Richard L. Steffen (i) — 36
NEW VIENNA
Mayor — Roger Langel (i)
City Council (2 seats) — Dave DuBois (i) and Jake Lehman
PEOSTA
City Council (3 seats) — John Kraft (i) and Alexis Lundgren were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available.
Ballot measure
Shall the city be authorized to impose a 7% hotel and motel tax starting on July 1?
Yes — 288
No — 89
RICKARDSVILLE
Mayor — David Ernzen
City Council (2 seats)
Terry Dunkel — 17
Ian Hunt — 21
Neil Lawver (i) — 17
Andrew Katrichis — 20
Melvin Wilgenbusch (i) — 19
SAGEVILLE
Mayor — Wayne Kenniker (i)
City Council (2 seats) — Milton Eickman (i) and Cheryl Hird (i)
SHERRILL
Mayor — Dave Beringer (i)
City Council (3 seats, four-year term) — Robert Weidenbacher (i) was only candidate to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
City Council (2 seats, two-year term) — Marc Hanson and Joyce Sabers (i)
WORTHINGTON
Mayor — Larry Smock
City Council (3 seats) — Julie Gansen was only candidate to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
ZWINGLE
Mayor
Russell Ryan (i) — 4
Write-in votes — 17, but names of those candidates not available as of press time.
City Council (5 seats)
Helen Brown (i) — 17
Ali Chapman (i) — 10
Diana Freisinger (i) — 7
Joe Heister — 18
Joan Kunde (i) — 11
John J. Marcus (i) — 7
Mike Petsche — 12
Write-in — 9
CLAYTON COUNTY
EDGEWOOD
Mayor — James Stone (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Jason Sullivan (i) and Kirby Kendrick (i) were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
ELKADER
City Council (3 seats)
Willis Patenaude — 67
Daryl Koehn (i) — 144
Bryton Rentschler — 158
Eric Grau — 187
Deborah Schmidt — 167
Tony Hauber (i) — 227
GARNAVILLO
City Council (3 seats) — No candidates filed to run. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
GUTTENBERG
Mayor — Fred Schaub
City Council (3 seats)
Stephan Bahls — 278
Michelle Geuder — 323
Mark Herman — 211
Mandy Ludovissy — 271
Virginia Saeugling (i) — 189
MARQUETTE
Mayor — Stephen Weipert (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Patricia Cornell and Brittany Hemmer were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
MCGREGOR
Mayor — Lyle Troester (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Charlie Carroll (i), Janet Hallberg-Becker (i) and Mel Wild
DELAWARE COUNTY
COLESBURG
Mayor
Tom Forkenbrock — 119
Carl Scherbring — 33
City Council (2 seats) — Loras Matt and Amy Neuhaus
EARLVILLE
Mayor — Dan Wheeler (i)
City Council (3 seats) — Dean Conrad was only candidate to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
HOPKINTON
Mayor — Cathy Harris
City Council (2 seats) — Janet Buckner (i) and Julie Davis (i)
MANCHESTER
Mayor
Connie Behnken — 601
Jeffery Ogden — 538
At-large City Council seat
Diane Hammell — 537
Linda Schmitt — 552
Ward 2 City Council seat — Mary Ann Poynor (i)
JACKSON COUNTY
ANDREW
Mayor — No candidates filed. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
City Council (3 seats, four-year terms) — Donald Regan and Tracey Till were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
City Council (1 seat, two-year term) — No candidates filed. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
BELLEVUE
City Council (3 seats)
Jo Fifield — 198
Nicholas Kueter — 500
Lyn Medinger (i) — 432
Darla Russell-Lawson — 161
Jayden Scheckel — 419
Lucy Ann Zeimet — 204
LA MOTTE
Mayor --Matt Wagner
City Council (3 seats) — Mark Althaus, Blake Boeckenstedt and Joseph Clasen
MAQUOKETA
Mayor
Kevin Kuhlman — 289
Tom Messerli — 446
At-large City Council seat
Josh Collister (i) — 506
Jim Trivette — 209
Ward 2 City Council seat — No one filed. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.
Ward 3 City Council seat — Brent Good (i)
Ward 4 City Council seat — Richard Rickerl
ST. DONATUS
Mayor — Ron Hilkin (i)
City Council (5 seats) — Tracy Benson (i), Pat Gregorich (i), Edward Pickel (i), Tricia Ploessl (i) and James Rolling (i)
JONES COUNTY
MONTICELLO
Mayor — David Goedken
At-large City Council seat — Wayne Peach
Ward 1 City Council seat — Scott Brighton (i)
Ward 2 City Council seat
Jonathan Etringer — 85
Candy Langerman (i) — 92
Ward 4 City Council seat — Tom Yeoman (i)