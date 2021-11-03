Several local communities elected new mayors Tuesday.

Manchester will have a new mayor for the first time in nearly half a century in Connie Behnken, who received 601 votes. Challenger Jeffrey L. Ogden received 538 votes. Current Mayor Milt Kramer opted not to run again after 47 years in the role.

In Dyersville, Jeff Jacque bested challenger Alvin Haas, with Jacque receiving 966 votes to Haas’ 365. Jacque will succeed Jim Heavens, who announced that he would not seek another term.

In Cascade, Steven Knepper was elected the city’s new mayor with 266 votes. Challengers Sue Knepper and Mike Henry received 238 votes and 194 votes, respectively.

In Farley, Jay R. Hefel ran unopposed for mayor and received 194 votes.

In Maquoketa, Tom Messerli won the mayoral election with 446 votes to Kevin Kuhlman’s 289.

The outcome of Peosta’s mayoral election was unclear Tuesday night, as current Mayor Jim Merten received 157 votes, but there also were 173 write-in votes. Merten last week resigned his current position as Peosta’s mayor, citing unexpected changes in his life and saying he was optimistic that a candidate might launch a write-in campaign in Tuesday’s election.

Election officials said that if he won Tuesday’s vote, he would need to resign again if he did not want to serve.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

ASBURY

City Council (3 seats)

Matt Davidson — 353

Russ Domeyer (i) — 540

Karen Klinkhammer — 466

Craig Miller (i) — 493

John E. Richey (i) — 423

BALLTOWN

MayorSherri Sigwarth (i)

City Council (5 seats) — Peter Dupont (i), Alyssa Latham (i) and Shelli Schmitt (i) were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available.

BERNARD

MayorRick McDonnell (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Rory Becker (i), Patrick Hentges (i) and Jessica Ries (i)

CASCADE

Mayor

Mike Henry — 194

Steven Knepper — 266

Sue Knepper — 238

City Council (3 seats)

John Bisenius — 136

James Bruns — 40

Michael J. Delany (i) — 379

Bill Hosch (i) — 316

Patrick Leitzen — 110

Megan Schell Oliphant — 390

Riley Rausch (i) — 539

CENTRALIA

MayorMegan A. Schmitt (i)

City Council (5 seats) — Chris Clasen (i), Judith Murphy (i), Mary Ann Reimer (i), Steve Thul (i) and Randall Wuertzer

DURANGO

MayorIrvin Johnson (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Tanya Avenarius (i), Eugene Peterson (i) and Margaret Schemmel

DYERSVILLE

Mayor

Alvin Haas — 365

Jeff Jacque — 966

At-large City Council seat

Tom Westoff (i) — 1,002

Ashley Wohlers — 307

Ward 1 City Council seat — Jim Gibbs (i)

Ward 3 City Council seat

Ben Ellison — 70

Manessa Gaul — 47

Mike Oberbroeckling (i) — 413

EPWORTH

City Council (3 seats, four-year term) — Karen Conrad (i) and Dan Wilgenbusch (i) were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available.

City Council (1 seat, two-year term) — Ben Wolf (i)

FARLEY

MayorJay R. Hefel

City Council (2 seats)

Corey J. Birkel (i) — 224

Joseph M. Hollenback — 143

Justin Philipp (i) — 158

GRAF

MayorAlicia Soppe (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Bob Schilling (i), Thomas E. Hefel (i) and Jeffery Schilling (i)

HOLY CROSS

MayorBrian Maiers (i)

City Council (2 seats) — Mark Goedert (i) and Gayle Langel

LUXEMBURG

MayorRoger Oberbroeckling (i)

City Council (3 seats)

Andy Bockenstedt — 37

Travis Bries — 39

Matthew J. Ramler (i) — 53

Richard L. Steffen (i) — 36

NEW VIENNA

MayorRoger Langel (i)

City Council (2 seats) — Dave DuBois (i) and Jake Lehman

PEOSTA

City Council (3 seats) — John Kraft (i) and Alexis Lundgren were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available.

Ballot measure

Shall the city be authorized to impose a 7% hotel and motel tax starting on July 1?

Yes — 288

No — 89

RICKARDSVILLE

MayorDavid Ernzen

City Council (2 seats)

Terry Dunkel — 17

Ian Hunt — 21

Neil Lawver (i) — 17

Andrew Katrichis — 20

Melvin Wilgenbusch (i) — 19

SAGEVILLE

MayorWayne Kenniker (i)

City Council (2 seats) — Milton Eickman (i) and Cheryl Hird (i)

SHERRILL

MayorDave Beringer (i)

City Council (3 seats, four-year term) — Robert Weidenbacher (i) was only candidate to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

City Council (2 seats, two-year term) — Marc Hanson and Joyce Sabers (i)

WORTHINGTON

MayorLarry Smock

City Council (3 seats) — Julie Gansen was only candidate to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

ZWINGLE

Mayor

Russell Ryan (i) — 4

Write-in votes — 17, but names of those candidates not available as of press time.

City Council (5 seats)

Helen Brown (i) — 17

Ali Chapman (i) — 10

Diana Freisinger (i) — 7

Joe Heister — 18

Joan Kunde (i) — 11

John J. Marcus (i) — 7

Mike Petsche — 12

Write-in — 9

CLAYTON COUNTY

EDGEWOOD

Mayor — James Stone (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Jason Sullivan (i) and Kirby Kendrick (i) were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

ELKADER

City Council (3 seats)

Willis Patenaude — 67

Daryl Koehn (i) — 144

Bryton Rentschler — 158

Eric Grau — 187

Deborah Schmidt — 167

Tony Hauber (i) — 227

GARNAVILLO

City Council (3 seats) — No candidates filed to run. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

GUTTENBERG

MayorFred Schaub

City Council (3 seats)

Stephan Bahls — 278

Michelle Geuder — 323

Mark Herman — 211

Mandy Ludovissy — 271

Virginia Saeugling (i) — 189

MARQUETTE

MayorStephen Weipert (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Patricia Cornell and Brittany Hemmer were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

MCGREGOR

MayorLyle Troester (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Charlie Carroll (i), Janet Hallberg-Becker (i) and Mel Wild

DELAWARE COUNTY

COLESBURG

Mayor

Tom Forkenbrock — 119

Carl Scherbring — 33

City Council (2 seats)Loras Matt and Amy Neuhaus

EARLVILLE

MayorDan Wheeler (i)

City Council (3 seats) — Dean Conrad was only candidate to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

HOPKINTON

MayorCathy Harris

City Council (2 seats) — Janet Buckner (i) and Julie Davis (i)

MANCHESTER

Mayor

Connie Behnken — 601

Jeffery Ogden — 538

At-large City Council seat

Diane Hammell — 537

Linda Schmitt — 552

Ward 2 City Council seat — Mary Ann Poynor (i)

JACKSON COUNTY

ANDREW

Mayor — No candidates filed. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

City Council (3 seats, four-year terms) — Donald Regan and Tracey Till were only candidates to file. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

City Council (1 seat, two-year term) — No candidates filed. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

BELLEVUE

City Council (3 seats)

Jo Fifield — 198

Nicholas Kueter — 500

Lyn Medinger (i) — 432

Darla Russell-Lawson — 161

Jayden Scheckel — 419

Lucy Ann Zeimet — 204

LA MOTTE

Mayor --Matt Wagner

City Council (3 seats) — Mark Althaus, Blake Boeckenstedt and Joseph Clasen

MAQUOKETA

Mayor

Kevin Kuhlman — 289

Tom Messerli — 446

At-large City Council seat

Josh Collister (i) — 506

Jim Trivette — 209

Ward 2 City Council seat — No one filed. Write-in vote totals not available as of press time.

Ward 3 City Council seatBrent Good (i)

Ward 4 City Council seatRichard Rickerl

ST. DONATUS

MayorRon Hilkin (i)

City Council (5 seats) — Tracy Benson (i), Pat Gregorich (i), Edward Pickel (i), Tricia Ploessl (i) and James Rolling (i)

JONES COUNTY

MONTICELLO

MayorDavid Goedken

At-large City Council seatWayne Peach

Ward 1 City Council seatScott Brighton (i)

Ward 2 City Council seat

Jonathan Etringer — 85

Candy Langerman (i) — 92

Ward 4 City Council seat — Tom Yeoman (i)

