Residents living near Dubuque’s wastewater treatment plant soon might have a more pleasant experience when they head outdoors.
Staff members at Dubuque Water & Resource Recovery Center plan to implement a pilot chemical injection program within the next two weeks to reduce the foul odors emanating from the facility.
Center Manager William O’Brien said the program will mix hydrogen peroxide in the wastewater treatment plant’s sludge tanks in order to bind sulfur compounds, which emit odorous gases when they break down.
Recommended for you
Once this is applied, O’Brien said, nearby residents should notice an improvement in outdoor air quality.
“Within weeks, we could start seeing positive results,” he said.
Residents living near the center have complained of the stink coming from the facility for years. O’Brien said the odors are a byproduct of the city’s anaerobic digestion system, which utilizes bacteria to break down sewage sludge and high-strength waste compounds from local manufacturers.
The digestion system was introduced in 2013 as part of a $70 million improvement project of the wastewater treatment plant. Since then, the digestion program has earned the city more than $2 million in revenue and has produced biogas used to power the facility.
However, City Council Member Katy Wethal recently said the city must do something about the odors coming from the facility that are making life more unpleasant for some residents.
“I had a constituent tell me on Jan. 3 that it was not amenable to slightly open their window,” Wethal said. “We need to move forward with more urgency.”
O’Brien said city staff have started designing a $3 million to $5 million project to construct an improved high-strength waste-receiving and handling facility, which will allow the wastewater treatment plant to separate high-strength waste from sewage sludge during the digestion process, significantly reducing any produced odors.
However, O’Brien said construction on that project likely will not begin until the fall. Until then, the mixing of chemicals into the center’s sludge tanks will provide the quickest solution to the odor problem at a cost that is affordable to the city.
O’Brien said the use of hydrogen peroxide will cost the city $900 to $3,000 per month. He added that the city also plans to eventually add iron salts to the digestion system in order to further reduce the smell.
Last year, city staff determined iron salts to be too expensive to implement, with an estimated cost of about $600,000 per year, but O’Brien said the chemicals have dropped in price and have become more readily available in the past few months.
He indicated that city staff also soon will ask for permission to seek proposals for the development of a sanitary sewer master plan, which will be used to provide a road map of future improvements of the city’s sanitary sewer infrastructure.
Council Member Susan Farber said she appreciates the city’s efforts to combat the odors plaguing local residents.
“I greatly look forward to sharing information about the phased-in approach to hopefully (put to rest) the odor abatement issue that is permeating in that area,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.