LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Board of Supervisors recently approved compensating exempt health department staff their straight hourly rate of pay after 40 hours of work per week, and non-exempt staff overtime, in lieu of compensatory time.
The recommendation is retroactive to July 19 and will be in effect until further notice.
County Health Department Director Jeff Kindrai said the department has received nearly 12,000 reports from the general public related to COVID-19 this year. Last year, the health department received 600 reports concerning communicable diseases.
Kindrai anticipates the potential for more cases with schools reopening, including Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore and University of Wisconsin-Platteville.