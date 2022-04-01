Today and Saturday, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
5 to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A two-day shopping event featuring fashion, decor, beauty and make-up, health and fitness and more. All proceeds from the event will support Steeple Square. Cost: $1 suggested donation for admission. More information: www.steeplesquare.com or 563-235-3584.
Dubuque Spring Arts & Crafts Show
Saturday, Grand River Center, 500 Bell St.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 125 exhibitors selling furniture, paintings, ceramics, jewelry, art sculptures, purses, yard and garden art, stained-glass and more. Cost: $5 for adults; free for ages 10 and younger. More information: 563-652-4529.
Easter Fun Day
Saturday, Sts. Andrew and Thomas Catholic School Gym, 100 U.S. 61, Potosi, Wis.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The Potosi-Tennyson Lions Club is welcoming the Easter Bunny back to town! Easter egg hunt, photo opportunities, games for kids, door prize drawings and more. Donuts, milk and juice will be served. Free eye testing for children through third grade. Cost: Free. More information: www.potosiwisconsin.com.
Fair Flea & Antique Frenzy
Saturday and Sunday, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 100 tables with a variety of goods to purchase. Cost: $1 admission. More information: 563-588-1406.