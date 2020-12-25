SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Navaeh Lafrancois, 9, got a “hero’s welcome” this week when she arrived home in Scales Mound for the first time since August.
“It was crazy,” she said. “It was like a parade.”
Navaeh had spent about four months at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago while waiting for and then receiving a heart transplant. She received her new heart on Dec. 1 and was released for outpatient care on Dec. 17, the day after her 9th birthday.
Navaeh’s mom, Ashley Lafrancois, said she knew about the welcome planned for their arrival, but she didn’t expect so many community members to come out to see them.
“My kids thought it was the coolest thing they’ve ever seen,” Lafrancois said. “A couple of people came and decorated the outside of our house. Someone has a lasagna cooking in the oven and a cheesecake in our fridge for dinner.”
The family had known for about a year that Navaeh would need a new heart, but they were anticipating her being closer to 10 years old when it happened, Lafrancois said. However, a biopsy revealed Navaeh had shrinking vein syndrome, where 60% of the veins on her heart had shrank to almost nothing.
About two weeks after arriving in the hospital, Navaeh went into cardiac arrest and had to be hooked up to a life-support ECMO machine for 10 days, unconscious for that time. She then was able to get a Berlin Heart, an artificial heart that does work for the normal heart, until her heart transplant occurred.
“They say when you get hooked up to the ECMO machine, you’ve got 10 days,” Lafrancois said. “She made it to that 10 days. Without that Berlin Heart, she wouldn’t be here.”
This was actually the second heart transplant Navaeh has undergone. She was 2 years old when doctors discovered only 19% of her heart was working, and it had grown to three times the normal size. Navaeh spent seven months in the hospital back then.
However, COVID-19 restrictions in the hospital made things more difficult this time around, Lafrancois said. Her husband, Ray Lafrancois Jr., had to stay in a hotel instead of the hospital in order to travel back and forth to work.
“It was really hard,” she said. “I think it was a lot harder than the first time, even though we were in the hospital longer.”
However, the support and kindness from the hospital staff helped brighten days in the hospital room. Navaeh said they were able to do many activities in the hospital, such as making a lot of slime.
Ashley Lafrancois added that Navaeh also dressed up in Halloween costumes every day for a week. Navaeh’s nurses also liked to do their nails with her and let Navaeh “help” them with their nursing duties.
“They treated her like I would treat her,” Lafrancois said. “They knew when she was being sassy to be sassy back. They were just perfect.”
Since Navaeh was older for this heart transplant, she also was able to be more vocal about some choices in her care, her mother said. She also wanted to hear all of the updates that nurses would have on her stay.
“She would have to have all these things done to her all day long. They were necessary but annoying,” she said. “She handles it the best way an 8-to-9-year-old would, and she still made the doctors and nurses laugh.”
Navaeh also had one day off from her care when her brother, Ray Lafrancois III, 7, got to surprise her with a visit for an afternoon. Due to COVID-19, it was the only time he was granted special permission to see Navaeh for her entire hospital stay. Lafrancois posted a video of the heartwarming moment on Facebook, complete with Navaeh bursting into tears before hugging her brother.
“I kind of expected her to cry, but not that hard,” Lafrancois said. “It definitely made everyone in the room cry.”
There was also a steady stream of hospital staff visitors to Navaeh’s hospital room on her birthday, she said, with people coming in every few minutes to bring presents, a cake and tell Navaeh they would miss her when she left the hospital the next day.
An outpouring of love from the Scales Mound community also has been a constant for the family over the past four months, something that will likely last as Navaeh recovers. In her next steps, she will undergo a surgery on her leg. She currently is wearing a leg brace after the ECMO machine damaged an artery.
“I heard a lot of them,” Navaeh said about the well-wishes that came in the form of posters, pictures, cards and videos. “It was really good. I loved all the support. Thanks for all the support.”
Lafrancois added that the family had moved around a lot near the time of Navaeh’s first transplant, so the support from the town the family has lived in for more than five years also made a difference this time around.
“We loved it here ever since we came, but it’s just amazing the support we have, and it comes from Navaeh being the person she is,” she said. “She just has so many friends here because she’s so kind. We have so many people reaching out saying, ‘What can we do?’ and ‘We’ll be there if you need anything,’ and they continue to be.”