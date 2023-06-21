More than 20 years after a consolidation created a joint, local body, Dubuque’s YMCA will end its association with the YWCA.
“This happens to be the right time for us to do this,” said Tony Calabrese, president and CEO of Dubuque Community Y.
Calabrese’s organization announced the change Tuesday, and said that the decision not to renew the Dubuque Y’s charter with the YWCA was based on an emphasis on operational efficiencies stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that as an association of two separate nonprofits, the Dubuque Y essentially faced double the administrative workload of one organization.
“The pandemic meant that a lot of things became more magnified — and it made us want to be as efficient as possible,” Calabrese said. “It is hard enough to run one organization — we are operating two separate nonprofits, which affects everything from branding and communications to reporting financial information. It became an administrative burden.”
The Dubuque Y has more than 10,000 members and program participants. Calabrese said services will not change with the decision to uncouple from the YWCA.
“We’re committed to delivering the same programs and services,” he said.
Calabrese said that continuation of services includes providing support to approximately 250 women and children annually through Dubuque Y Crisis Services, which operates an emergency shelter, an extended stay program and a crisis telephone line.
“We have been fortunate to receive a few grants, and we are reinvesting in the shelter,” he said. “We know it is needed in the community.”
Dubuque’s YMCA and YWCA organizations consolidated in late 2000. Both organizations already were housed in a single facility on North Booth Street, and local officials with the groups decided to pursue consolidation following the retirement of the then-YMCA director Bruce Wands.
Jean Becker is the president of the Dubuque YWCA Foundation board of directors. She expressed disappointment with the Dubuque YMCA’s decision.
“We’re a nonprofit created in the 1990s to support programs for women,” Becker said. “We see our mission as supporting things for women in the community, and we are concerned that (Dubuque YMCA officials) are abandoning the mission of the YWCA.”
Becker served on the local YWCA board of directors at the time of the Dubuque merger, and later served a few years on the board of the combined organization.
She said she believes the Dubuque YMCA’s decision also was related to political issue positions of the national YWCA organization.
“The YW nationally supports a woman’s right to choose,” Becker said.
Calabrese, who took the reins of the combined organization in 2019, denied that stances on national issues influenced the Dubuque decision.
“This (decision) is specifically related to operating two organizations,” he said. “We didn’t want to spend time doing all of those duplicate things, and the community wants nonprofits to be as efficient as possible.”
