MANCHESTER, Iowa – Developers of a housing project in Delaware County on Wednesday were awarded more than $550,000 in tax credits from the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
The Meadow Brook Trail project in Manchester will receive $552,000. The funding is among $10 million in recent awards through the Workforce Housing Tax Credit program, according to a press release. The program provides tax benefits to developers in the 88 least-populated counties in Iowa.
The release states that applications for the competitive awards are scored based upon criteria such as readiness and need. The Manchester project will result in 14 owner-occupied and rental multi-family units.