A Dubuque movie theater will reopen this week after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Phoenix Theatres announced it will reopen Thursday, Aug. 27, with Marvel’s “New Mutants,” the Russell Crowe film “Unhinged,” and a 10th anniversary exclusive showing of Christopher Nolan’s “Inception,” according to a social media post.
An advanced showing of Nolan’s “Tenet” will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
The theater at 555 JFK Road will show highlights from several films from the Julien Dubuque Film Festival during September.
Guests will be required to wear face masks and practice 6-foot social distancing. Staff members will be screened for health and will disinfect “high-contact” surfaces at a minimum of once every 30 minutes as part of the theater’s reopening guidelines.