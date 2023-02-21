The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council members on Monday.
Maximum property tax levy
Action: City Council members voted, 5-2, to set the city’s maximum property tax levy amount for fiscal year 2024 at $26,546,601, which, if maintained, likely would result in an increase in property tax rates. Mayor Brad Cavanagh and City Council Member David Resnick voted against the motion.
Background: City officials are in the process of building the city budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins on July 1. State law requires the City Council establish a maximum property tax levy that it may not exceed — but which can be decreased — in its budget.
The approved levy amount represents a 1.6% increase over the previous fiscal year and equates to a maximum property tax rate of about $9.89 per $1,000 of assessed value, up from the current rate of $9.69 per $1,000.
The $9.89 rate would amount to a $30.66 increase in the city portion of a property tax bill for the average Dubuque homeowner. Property taxes for commercial and industrial properties also would increase.
City staff originally proposed a 0.7% increase in the total property levy amount, but City Council members voted, 5-2, at their last meeting to establish the higher maximum rate. Resnick and Cavanagh also voted against that measure.
What’s next: Starting today, city officials will hold a series of sessions to discuss individual city department budget requests. The city’s budget must be approved by March 31.
New warehouse for Simmons
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a development agreement with Seippel Warehouse LLC for the construction of a $22.5 million warehouse.
Background: Through the development agreement, Seippel Warehouse will buy 15.5 acres from the city to construct the 190,000 square-foot warehouse, which it will lease to Simmons Pet Food once it is completed.
Seippel Warehouse will purchase the property for $1,489,500. About $744,500 of that purchase cost would be reimbursed to the developer through an acquisition grant provided by the city.
The city also agrees to provide Seippel Warehouse with 10 years of tax-increment-financing rebates for the project, expected to total about $4.3 million.
What’s next: Construction of the warehouse will begin in April and is expected to be completed by the end of the year. As part of the agreement, Simmons Pet Food must create the equivalent of 10 full-time jobs.
Child care center
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to amend Zone B of the Dubuque Industrial Center West Planned Unit Development to allow for the creation of a new child care center.
Background: Dubuque Initiatives intends to create a new child care center at 7900 Chavenelle Road, using about one-third of the existing 67,000-square-foot building on the property. The site formerly housed Medline before that company built a new facility nearby.
Using a $2.16 million state grant, the new child care facility will be run by Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA.
What’s next: The facility is expected to open by the end of 2023. Dubuque Initiatives previously reported that the project will create 120 new child care slots, with a future maximum capacity of 225 slots.
