One month after a majority of Illinois voters supported an amendment to the state constitution recognizing workers’ right to collectively bargain, Jo Daviess County business leaders were uncertain about or hesitant to comment on the result.
The amendment will change the Illinois Constitution to officially recognize employees’ “fundamental right” to organize and collectively bargain to negotiate wages, hours and working conditions. That would make it the third state in the country to make such a constitutional amendment. The Illinois amendment went further than other states’, though, also guaranteeing collective bargaining rights “to protect their economic welfare and safety at work.”
The amendment will block the state Legislature from passing any future law that “interferes with, negates or diminishes” workers’ rights to organize and collectively bargain.
The amendment needed either 60% support of all ballots cast on the measure itself or 50%, or more, of all ballots cast in the election to pass. The measure received the 50% threshold statewide.
A bare majority of Jo Daviess County voters who voted on the measure opposed it — 50.4% to 49.6%.
That was a much narrower margin than any other statewide race. For instance, Jo Daviess County went 57.6% for Republican Darren Bailey over incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker, 39.4%, in the same election.
But, 475 fewer voters weighed in on the amendment than did for the gubernatorial race.
Jo Daviess County Democrats Chair Kate Freeman said she and most of her local party supported the measure, but that she was not surprised at a lower turnout.
“Personally, I am very much in favor of unions,” she said. “We are seeing some rebirth, nationally, which I think is a good thing. This can only help. But I think it was an issue that slid by the wayside a lot of times, unless people were really watching it specifically.”
Illinois Rep. and Sen.-elect Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, opposed putting the measure on the ballot and regretted its passage.
“I view it as a job killer that is going to disincentivize people to come to our state, bring their businesses and prosper,” he said. “It will put Illinois in a unique situation where it is the only state in the Midwest with this language. We’re already a very pro-worker, pro-union state. I think this puts us on a path to a lot of business uncertainty.”
Local support was not strictly partisan, though, according to the vote totals. In the gubernatorial race, Pritzker — the Democrat — received 3,754 votes. The ballot measure received 4,347.
Merri Sevey, vice president of the Elizabeth Chamber of Commerce, said members were not sure of results from the amendment.
“We don’t know what the fallout is going to be,” she said. “Everybody is kind of waiting and seeing what is going to happen.”
David Schmit, regional director for Northwest Illinois Economic Development, called this a “controversial amendment,” and declined to comment further.
Galena Chamber of Commerce interim-Executive Director Barb Hocker said she had heard little conversation about the measure among members.
“It’s small business here, the majority — one or two people who work there,” she said. “We don’t have a lot of employers who employ a lot of people.”
Jo Daviess County has several employers and unions that are members of the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council, none of which responded to requests for comment.
