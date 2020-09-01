MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host a volunteer prairie restoration project on Wednesday, Sept. 9.
Volunteers can meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or at 9 at the west entrance of the Ozark Wildlife Area, according to a press release.
Participants should dress for the weather, bring work gloves, sturdy shoes, water and a lunch.
Volunteers will work on goat prairies, ecosystems that occur on steep hillsides with a south by southwest exposure. Volunteers also will help with woody plant removal and learn about this native landscape.
Registration is required and can be made by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.