The Iowa Legislature will kick off a special session in Des Moines on Tuesday, Oct. 5, to vote on the redistricting maps proposed by the state’s independent, nonpartisan commission and legislative staff.
The maps in question reshape congressional and state legislative districts based on population changes tallied in the 2020 census. They were drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency following state and national rules, which include not considering the residence of any incumbent lawmaker in a district. They then were approved by a board with equal numbers of Republicans and Democrats.
Members of both parties in recent weeks and for years have been sure to laud Iowa’s nonpartisan decennial redistricting process, which they have all called a national model of fairness.
That does not necessarily mean the maps will pass as presented this week.
The first set of maps proposed would reshape much of eastern Iowa, geographically swapping the First and Second Congressional districts and placing many state lawmakers in the same district as a party colleague.
With a majority in both chambers and the governor’s office, Republicans ultimately will decide this week if those maps are accepted. If the first maps are rejected, the LSA has 35 days to draw up a second set. Lawmakers again must vote them up or down. If a second plan is rejected, the agency has 35 days to draw a third set. Only then could lawmakers amend the maps like any other legislation before approving them.
LOCAL REPUBLICANS’ REACTION
Having had a couple of weeks to examine the maps, Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, said Friday that there are some good things and some that are “less desirable.”
“I’m still researching it and listening to some of my constituents,” he said. “It looks to me like the districts are long and narrow, which could be trouble.”
Hein’s current district includes Delaware County and northwest Jones County, where he lives.
The proposed House of Representatives map features a district covering all of Jones County and western Cedar County.
That means that Iowa Rep. Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, would be in the same district as Hein — barely. Bradley lives in the Jones County portion of Cascade.
“I live right on the line,” he said. “The lot next door to mine is in Dubuque County. My office is in Dubuque County.”
Bradley’s current district covers all of Jackson County; all of eastern Jones County and most of the southern portion of that county, excluding Anamosa; and the southwest corner of Dubuque County, including all of Cascade.
Under the proposed map, another district would feature much of southern Dubuque County — including most of Cascade and all of Epworth and Peosta but not Farley, Worthington or the Key West area right outside of Dubuque. That district also would include all of Jackson County and an eastern portion of Clinton County.
So, in theory, Bradley could move slightly north to get into that district. But that district also is home to a Republican incumbent: Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, of Peosta.
“That’s always an option,” Bradley said. “I’ll have to talk that over with my wife. Whatever the good Lord has happen, we’ll follow his lead.”
Reached by the Telegraph Herald, Lundgren only said she was looking forward to working on the maps.
“I am looking forward to seeing how this coveted redistricting process works,” she said in an emailed message.
She did not answer further questions or respond to requests for further comment.
Bradley said he did not know Friday if he would vote for the first maps.
“I’m going with the flow,” he said. “We’ll see when we get there. I’m just a freshman. I haven’t done this before.”
LOCAL DEMOCRATS’ REACTION
Democrats in both the state House of Representatives and Senate have publicly put their support behind the proposed maps.
“I am very much in favor of voting this through,” said Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque. “This is a fair map. I intend to support this set of maps because I support a fair process.”
Under the new map, James’ district would extend farther south to encompass all of Table Mound Township.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, also said the maps were well done. The Senate map features a district that still encompasses all of the city of Dubuque but includes the southern expansion with Table Mound Township, and Sageville would no longer be in that district.
“Among the 150 legislative districts, the population difference is less than 100 people,” Jochum said. “You’re not going to get tighter than that. The maps as they stand don’t give any party an advantage. There would be some competitive races in 2022, as there should be.”
Jochum said Republicans have been very “tight-lipped” about their leanings, however.
Jochum serves on the Senate State Government Committee, which will move on the map first, alongside Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville. Koelker did not respond to requests for comment.
Her district currently covers all of Dubuque and Jackson counties, along with all of eastern Jones County and most of the southern portion of that county, excluding Anamosa. The proposed Senate map has a district that covers the northern portion of Dubuque County, including Dyersville, along with the area including Farley and Worthington. That district also includes all of eastern Delaware County but ends before reaching Manchester.
CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS
Hein said he has not heard where leadership is on the proposed maps. But he was critical of the congressional map, which he called “all over the place.”
“One guy has more than half the state,” Hein said, referencing the geographic expansion of the Fourth Congressional District, currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra. “I don’t know if that’s realistic. I think there are better ways to divide up the population.”
The agency’s report said the ideal congressional district population is 797,592. Each of the new districts are close to that, with the First District having 63 more people; the Second District, 36 less; the Third District, eight people less; and the Fourth District, 18 less.
The First and Second Congressional districts are expected to be central to the discussion, as they saw major changes.
That includes proposed shifts locally. Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties currently are all in the First Congressional District, represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson. Under the proposed map, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties would join the Second District, currently represented by Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. Jones County would remain in the First Congressional District.
If that map is approved, that could make Hinson’s life more hectic. She still would represent the 20 counties in her current district — including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson county — but she would be campaigning for re-election for a revamped district that only includes two of those counties: Linn County, where she lives, and Jones County. The other 10 counties in the revamped First District would fall outside and south of the current district.
The proposed First would lean more heavily Democratic than the district Hinson won in 2020, based on partisan voter registration data from the Iowa Secretary of State as of Oct. 1.
Under the proposal, Miller-Meeks also would lose 18 counties she represents currently. She would keep six — Jasper, Mahaska, Keokuk, Washington, Wapello and Jefferson counties — which would give her a slightly more stable base. But she would gain 20 counties to the north and east, including Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties
Based on voter registration data, the proposed Second District would lean more Republican than the one Miller-Meeks won by just six votes in 2020.