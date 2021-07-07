WAUZEKA, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials still are considering whether to issue a pollutant discharge permit to a local swine farmer who intends to open Crawford County’s second concentrated animal feeding operation.
Howard Roth, a Wauzeka farmer, plans to construct three barns that will house nearly 8,200 pigs. The facility, located on Harvest Lane, would generate 9.4 million gallons of manure and wastewater annually. Roth intends to spread the material across 1,455 acres of cropland.
The DNR declined to conduct a detailed environmental assessment as area residents requested, stating that its standard review sufficed and complied with state law.