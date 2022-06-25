GALENA, Ill. — Authorities on Friday released more information about a shooting in Galena on Wednesday night, saying that a man shot another with a crossbow, severely injuring him.
Ronald A. Smith, 35, is charged in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery. He is being held on $500,000 bond.
All four charges related to the crossbow shooting of Michael Roellich, 34, of Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that he was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, then “eventually (to) a higher-level care facility, where surgery was performed to remove the projectile.” He is expected to recover.
Authorities released few details on the incident on Thursday, but the press release issued Friday morning provided much more information.
It states that Smith lived in Galena until April when “a domestic violence incident occurred” between him and his now-estranged wife. He has not lived at their residence on Powder House Hill Road since and was believed to be in Colorado.
At about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Smith’s estranged wife and her friend Roellich were sitting on the deck of her residence when “Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow,” the release states.
“As Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee, Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow, or ‘bolt’ as it is called, to become lodged in Roellich’s torso,” the release states. “Roellich fled the scene through the woods until reaching Park Avenue in Galena, where Roellich attempted to make contact with residents by knocking on doors. Roellich was able to make contact with a resident who called 911.”
Court documents state that the tip of the arrow was “lodged internally near Roellich’s right lung.”
Smith fled the scene after the incident, but his estranged wife identified him as the shooter. Deputies, as well as officers from the Galena and East Dubuque police departments, responded to the area. Authorities activated the “Code Red” system to alert the public of the suspect’s description and used two K-9 units to conduct a broader search.
“As the K-9 units conducted a track in the woods, the crossbow and a duffel bag were discovered,” the release states.
Meanwhile, authorities reached Smith’s father just after midnight. The father was able to locate Smith, and he drove Smith to the sheriff’s department office at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday, at which time Smith was arrested, authorities said.
Smith’s father told authorities that his son confessed to shooting Roellich, documents state.