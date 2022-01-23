Last week marked one year in the Oval Office for President Joe Biden — a year marked by challenges new and old and mixed progress in areas he prioritized to Iowans not long ago.
Eastern Iowans saw quite a bit of Biden ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus process leading up to his 2020 victory. He held five public events in the area, with surrogates and local endorsers holding events in between.
During those events and after, then-candidate Biden discussed many issues with major local impact during interviews with the Telegraph Herald — including the role of agriculture in climate policy and major infrastructure investments. He also touted his experience working across the aisle as a U.S. senator.
A year later, his results in those areas have been mixed as Biden’s agenda has faced challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and political pushback, both across the aisle and within his own Democratic Party.
“There are certainly things he was able to get done,” said Chris Larimer, a University of Northern Iowa political science professor. “But looking back at the last few presidents — Obama, Trump and Biden — what we’ve seen is a lawmaking process that has become so polarized that unless you have a filibuster-proof majority, things will be difficult.”
Environment
Candidate Biden promised crowds bold action on the environment from the start, telling a 500-person crowd in April 2019 at Grand River Center in Dubuque that he would “immediately” close tax loopholes for the wealthiest Americans and use the money to fund investment in green energy and infrastructure.
In October 2019 at Loras College, he told the TH that agriculture would play a big role in his climate plans. At the University of Dubuque in January 2020, he promised to “bring ag to the table in climate talks” in another interview.
In his first week in office, Biden made some progress on those fronts. He signed an executive order directing Secretary of Agriculture — and Iowa’s former governor — Tom Vilsack to collect input from farmers and ranchers on developing and adopting “climate-smart” agricultural practices to advance carbon reduction and sequestration and on sustainable bioproducts and fuels.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Ross Wilburn said that collaboration was a big win from his perspective. He noted that in November, the Biden administration announced the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, an effort to “dramatically reduce U.S. methane emissions, reduce costs and protect consumers.”
“Specific to Iowa, the Biden/(Vice President Kamala) Harris administration — with the help of Tom Vilsack — has prioritized working hand-in-hand with the agricultural industry to reduce methane emissions and meet climate goals,” Wilburn said.
Biden also said in 2019 that he would focus on ethanol as a “transition” to green energy, lauding the industry’s good jobs and denouncing then-President Donald Trump’s repeated renewable-fuel-standard waivers to oil companies.
Wilburn noted that Biden did sign an executive order to work with industry partners to develop sustainable aviation fuels from ethanol. Still, the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last year included more electric vehicle priorities than ethanol.
Most of Biden’s environmental priorities are tied up in the ongoing Senate standoff between members of his own party on his Build Back Better plan, which would invest in areas such as child care, education and climate change. The bill also faces stiff opposition from Republicans.
Bipartisanship
Another promise of Biden’s on the caucus trail was to develop “major” bipartisan legislation, as he told a crowd in December 2019 at Johnson’s Reception Hall in Elkader, Iowa.
Assessments of his success in this area have been mixed.
“The infrastructure bill is certainly something where he can point to show progress there, with 19 Republican senators (voting with Democrats in favor of the bill),” Larimer said. “He seems to be trying.”
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, was one of those 19 Republicans and told the Telegraph Herald before Biden’s inauguration that he was cautiously optimistic about the new president being able to work with Republicans, having worked with Biden for decades in the Senate.
On Wednesday, though, Grassley gave a sour verdict.
“I think he made a big compromise with the (Vermont Sen. Bernie) Sanders left wing of the party, and that’s why he’s so partisan now,” he said. “He campaigned on being a unifier and hasn’t done much unifying.”
COVID-19
Still on the horizon during Biden’s caucus campaign in Iowa was the COVID-19 pandemic, which would go on to kill more than 850,000 Americans and upend countless facets of daily life.
On that point, Wliburn said he was glad to have had the Biden/Harris administration at the helm.
“They took office amid several crises and promised to move quickly to deliver results for working families,” he said. “That’s exactly what they’ve done — from getting shots in arms and saving lives, to getting people back to work, to saving crumbling infrastructure.”
Leaders of the Republican Party of Iowa said that on all points, pandemic included, they judged Biden a “failure.”
“Iowans have faced rising inflation, empty store shelves, a crisis at our Southern border, 13 dead service members, a botched exit from Afghanistan, more COVID-19 deaths, missing jobs, an energy crisis, a more aggressive Russia, and much more,” party officials said in a written response to a request for comment.
Larimer said how Biden has done in his first year in office depends almost entirely on which way a person leans politically, based on polling data. He also said that keeping campaign promises from 2019 amid everything that has happened since was a tall order.
“Promising things now, while knowing how polarized Washington is, is difficult,” he said. “I wonder to what extent anyone’s promises are overpromises in this environment.”