Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- Nadermann Development Inc., 1930 Creek Wood Drive, $500,000.
- English Ridge LLC, 6603 S. Cavendish Lane, $275,000.
- EKM LLC, 2080 Cobalt Court, $240,000.
Additions, alterations and conversions-residential
- Barbara Sullivan Woodward Revocable Trust, 2304 Simpson St., $2,600,000.
Additions of residential garages and carports
- Adam J. Rathje and Rayanna M. Holloway-Bockenstedt, 1840 S. Grandview Ave., $90,000.
Stores and customer services
- Midwest Car Washes LLC, 1895 John F. Kennedy Road, $1,600,000. Construct a 150-foot-by-40’-foot tunnel car wash.
Additions, Alterations and Conversions — Nonresidential and Nonhousekeeping
- Roshek Property LLC, 700 Locust St., $1,908,135. Interior renovation of the fourth floor for offices, conference room and bathrooms for Heartland Financial USA.
- Dubuque Community School District, 1090 Alta Vista St., $1,486,000. Construct a new 5,000-square-foot classroom and storage addition and remodel existing administrative offices.
- CRO Tricon LLC, 1230 E. 12th St., $380,000. Renovation of 4,000 square feet of office space.