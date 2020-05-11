Building permits issued in Dubuque County in April with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • Nadermann Development Inc., 1930 Creek Wood Drive, $500,000.
  • English Ridge LLC, 6603 S. Cavendish Lane, $275,000.
  • EKM LLC, 2080 Cobalt Court, $240,000.

Additions, alterations and conversions-residential

  • Barbara Sullivan Woodward Revocable Trust, 2304 Simpson St., $2,600,000.

Additions of residential garages and carports

  • Adam J. Rathje and Rayanna M. Holloway-Bockenstedt, 1840 S. Grandview Ave., $90,000.

Stores and customer services

  • Midwest Car Washes LLC, 1895 John F. Kennedy Road, $1,600,000. Construct a 150-foot-by-40’-foot tunnel car wash.

Additions, Alterations and Conversions — Nonresidential and Nonhousekeeping

  • Roshek Property LLC, 700 Locust St., $1,908,135. Interior renovation of the fourth floor for offices, conference room and bathrooms for Heartland Financial USA.
  • Dubuque Community School District, 1090 Alta Vista St., $1,486,000. Construct a new 5,000-square-foot classroom and storage addition and remodel existing administrative offices.
  • CRO Tricon LLC, 1230 E. 12th St., $380,000. Renovation of 4,000 square feet of office space.

