CASCADE, Iowa — A Wednesday night fire in Cascade killed a resident and badly damaged a building housing both apartments and a business.
Christian Wagner, 39, died in the blaze, according to a press release issued late Thursday night by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. Wagner lived in an upstairs apartment at 206 First Ave. W.
Cascade Fire Chief Bert Kraai said firefighters were dispatched to the building at about 9 p.m. Wednesday. The business Interior Elements occupies the building’s storefront, while there also is an upstairs apartment and an apartment in the rear of the building.
“We had a large amount of smoke coming out of the structure,” Kraai said. “We don’t know of any other occupants of the building (at the time of the fire), and there were no other injuries.”
The damage to 206 First Ave. W. was initially estimated at $80,000, and the building is considered a total loss, according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The release states that the exact cause of the fire is not yet known but that it does not appear suspicious.
“There will be a thorough investigation,” Kraai said.
Reached Thursday morning, Interior Elements owner Lisa Manternach said she expected there would be damage to the business, but she had not yet been able to enter the building to survey the extent. Attempts to reach Manternach later Thursday were not successful.
Kraai said the fire was contained in one area of the building, but smoke and water damage occurred throughout the rest of the building.
“It was a downtown building sandwiched between other buildings,” Kraai said. “We were able to isolate where the fire was.”
Fire departments from Bernard, Dubuque, Farley, Monticello and Worthington also responded to the blaze, as did the sheriff’s departments from Dubuque and Jones counties, Cascade police and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“We cleared the scene at 1:30 (a.m. Thursday),” Kraai said.
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, the building appeared to be deserted, although burned wood and other materials lay piled outside the front door, and the upper-story windows showed signs of smoke damage.
Next door, at 200 First Ave W., tenants of that building’s two upper-story apartments were removing some of their belongings from their apartments.
Jesse Loewen, who owns the building, said it sustained smoke damage. The buildings’ three tenants were home at the time of the fire but evacuated safely.
“We were very fortunate in that respect,” he said.
One of those tenants, Nikki Nauman, was working with her parents to clean out her apartment. She said after air purification is completed, she should be able to return.
On Wednesday night, Nauman was cooking dinner in her apartment when the fire started. She smelled smoke, and patrons at two businesses across the street, Corner Taproom and Happy Joe’s Pizza and Ice Cream, alerted her and her fellow tenants that they needed to get out.
“We were able to evacuate safely from our building before (the fire) really started roaring,” she said.
Nick Callahan owns Callahan Insurance, which is located at 212 First Ave. W. on the other side of the affected building. He said his business saw “heavy smoke” from the fire, but they were able to air out the building Thursday morning.
“It was not a good feeling to pull into town and not know what you’re going to see,” he said. “But it’s better than I thought it could be this morning when I got here.”
Callahan co-owns the building at 212 First Ave. W. with law firm Locher & Davis, which also had smoke but no major damage.
He said he feels badly for the owners of Interior Elements.
“It’s nothing you ever want to see,” he said. “They had a nice business there, and everything’s been coming together down here. We’re getting a lot of new growth and buildings and new renovations, and it’s tough to see a step back.”