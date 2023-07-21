Today, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
10 to 11 a.m. The Carnegie-Stout Public Library program features music, education, stories and science. In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors. Admission: Free. More information: 563-589-4225, ext. 2228.
Wrëking Crüe: The Tribute to Mötley Crüe
Today, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. The tribute band’s performance covers four eras of Mötley Crüe concerts. Must be 21 and over to attend. Admission: $15-$25 plus convenience fees. Tickets available at: tinyurl.com/4aymp3rd. More information: tinyurl.com/r24au9hj.
Platteville Hometown Festival Week 2023 Art & Craft Fair
Saturday, Platteville City Park, North Bonson Street and Market Street, Platteville, Wis.
Saturday, Mathias Ham Historic Site, 2241 Lincoln Ave.
11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Indoor and outdoor games will be available throughout the day, including euchre at 1 p.m. Admission included with historic site admission price. Tickets available onsite or at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Galena Brew Fest
Saturday, Chestnut Mountain Resort, 8700 W. Chestnut Mountain Road, Galena, Ill.
1 to 4 p.m. Explore local and regional wine, beer and spirits while enjoying live music, and maybe try your luck at the stein-holding contests. Food available for purchase at the lodge’s restaurant. Proceeds go to support Galena ARC. Must be 21 and older to attend. Admission: $40 per person, $5 for designated drivers. Tickets and registration: tinyurl.com/4mkj7dda. More information: galenaarc.org/galena-brew-fest.
8 p.m. The AC/DC tribute group includes music from both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson in its performance. Must be 21 and over to attend. Standing room only. Admission: Free. More information: qcasinoandhotel.com/entertainment/.
Jackson County Fair Car Show
Sunday, Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa
Noon to 4 p.m. Over 15 classes of cars will be shown for judging. Registration is $10 on the day of the show. General admission: Free. More information: jacksoncountyiowafair.com/car-show.