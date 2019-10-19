The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Lori A. Bolsinger, 55, of 518 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Friday after a traffic stop near the intersection of Jackson and East 19th streets on charges of unlawful possession of prescription medication, operating while under the influence, driving while her license was revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Devon M. Goodman, 20, of 1222
1/2
- Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at about 10:10 p.m. at his residence on a warrant charging four counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug and public intoxication.
- John C. Pecora, 37, of 2532 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a charge of stalking.
- Jewell M. Kieffer, 26, of Hazel Green, Wis., was arrested at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday on a warrant charging third-degree theft.
Volkens Excavating, of Dyersville, Iowa, reported at about 9 a.m. Thursday about $8,000 worth of damage to a directional driller.