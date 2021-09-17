Sorry, an error occurred.
GARBER, Iowa — The Northeast Iowa Farm and Antique Association’s annual Show Days is slated for this weekend.
It will be held Sept. 17 to 19 at Plagman Barn, 28384 Garber Road in rural Garber.
The daily hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $6 and is good for all three days.
The event features food stands, rock crushing, a sawmill powered by a steam engine, log sawing, shingle making and other activities.
