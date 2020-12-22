CASCADE, Iowa — Cascade City Council members recently discussed the necessity of maintaining traffic lights at the intersection of Johnson Street and First Avenue West.
According to Mayor Greg Staner, Iowa Department of Transportation officials don’t believe that the current level of traffic is enough to justify keeping the lights.
The cost of new, updated lights would be about $35,000 to $45,000.
Council Member Mike Delaney spoke in favor of keeping the lights for the sake of planning for the future.
“I know it’s kind of pricey, but we have to keep in mind that what we’re planning for the city isn’t for it to get smaller,” he said. “Schools are going to grow, the businesses are going to grow, we’re going to have more houses, and we’re going to have more people.
“There’s going to be more kids crossing that intersection. It may not be what the DOT thinks now, but in five years, are we going to turn around and be putting them back in again?”
Ideas were discussed that included keeping the lights, having an all-way stop, having a one-way stop or having flashing red lights with the signs.
A traffic study was done several years ago when the traffic lights were put in. Council members hope that a new study could be conducted that would shed light on the current situation to help make a decision.