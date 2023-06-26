Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of three local residents to state boards and commissions.
According to a press release issued Thursday, two of the appointments are subject to confirmation by the Iowa Senate:
Health and Human Services Council: Jack Willey, Jackson County.
State Board of Educational Examiners: Kristen Rickey, Delaware County.
The third local appointment is not subject to Iowa Senate confirmation:
Mississippi River Parkway Planning Commission: Paula Meyer, Jackson County.
