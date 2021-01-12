MANCHESTER, Iowa -- After a tour of a Manchester factory this morning, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that he hoped President Donald Trump would "lie low."
While congressional Democrats worked today to advance plans for a second impeachment of Trump, Grassley was touring a string of manufacturing facilities. One of those was a Manchester facility of Henderson Products, which produces equipment for municipal snow and ice removal.
There, he was asked for his message to Trump, as President-elect Joe Biden plans to take his place in just eight days.
"Lie low for a long time," Grassley said. "I say that for respect of his policies. The way he does things is quite a bit different than other people do them. But when I see a president run on a platform and try to carry that platform out, I have great respect for a president who does in office what he said he would do on the campaign. But with the situation since the election, lie low."
Just more than one hour earlier, Trump defended his speech ahead of last Wednesday's storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Grassley said he would not comment on Trump's statements today without hearing them himself, and Grassley did not comment on last Wednesday's events.
Similarly, he said he would not comment on the U.S. House of Representatives' potential impeachment of the president without seeing the articles of impeachment.
He said he was prepared to be an objective juror should the case come before the Senate.
"We're too much concentrated on something that won't be an issue," Grassley said, regarding concerns about what Trump might do or say before departing office.
Grassley said he was optimistic that, even from the minority, he could work well with Biden, citing decades of working together when both served in the Senate.
"I want to help him be a unifier," he said. "If he serves as president the way he did for 30 years in Congress, he is very easy to work with, reach bipartisan agreement with."
Grassley took five questions from the press after his tour and a question-and-answer session with employees in Manchester.
