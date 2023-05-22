EPWORTH, Iowa — During her years in Western Dubuque Community School District, Giselle Vivero-Trinidad has done plenty of things that scared her.
But the 18-year-old Farley resident, who graduated from Western Dubuque High School on Sunday, has never been one to run from a challenge.
“(I’ve learned) to always push yourself, because no matter what, the success is for you, not for anybody else,” she said. “You have to grow in something. You don’t want to stay stuck in the same place.”
Recommended for you
Vivero-Trinidad was born in West Union, Iowa, and lived for a time in Postville with her mother, Margarita Trinidad, a native of Mexico, and her older sisters, Neida and Ariana. Although she knew both Spanish and English by the time she arrived in the Western Dubuque district in fourth grade, Vivero-Trinidad was placed in English language learning classes and received an individualized education plan, or IEP, for assistance with reading, writing and math.
“When we moved here, I was terrified,” Vivero-Trinidad recalled. “It was scary getting to know everybody because there wasn’t much diversity here. But all the teachers and students were so nice and welcoming.”
During those early years, her mother still was learning English and relied on Vivero-Trinidad and her sisters to help translate, a common experience among children of immigrant parents.
Research, including a 2021 study in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships, shows that children who translate for parents may experience enhanced self-esteem and empathy, but also may deal with increased stress, something Vivero-Trinidad recalls vividly.
“My mom would take us out of school for an appointment, and we would have to translate to her, and we still didn’t know all these big words,” she said. “It felt like a lot of pressure on me and my sisters to develop more than a normal kid.”
Navigating two languages and cultures could be difficult, but Vivero-Trinidad said her family and teachers were always supportive and encouraged her to be her best.
As a sophomore, she graduated from both the ELL program and her IEP. This year, she took a concurrent enrollment composition course through Northeast Iowa Community College, which she admitted made her nervous, but she felt she “needed a challenge” for her senior year.
Western Dubuque High School English and debate teacher Barbara Lex, who taught the composition class, said Vivero-Trinidad grew in confidence as a writer during the yearlong course. She described Vivero-Trinidad as an unassuming, empathetic and resilient student.
“She faces every day as a new challenge, and it’s made her ability to adapt significantly greater,” Lex said.
Next year, Vivero-Trinidad will attend University of Northern Iowa, where she plans to study psychology and potentially go into social work and/or translation. She said her experience as the child of a single, immigrant mother inspired her to want to assist others.
“I saw my mom struggle as a single parent, and I just want to help people that are in the same situation or have stuff going on in their lives that we may not know about,” she said. “The fact that she came from a different county and had success here, that pushes me to become a better daughter for her and a better student.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.