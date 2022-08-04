All great ballplayers have to start somewhere, maybe even right here in the tri-state area.
Every year, thousands of kids and teens flock to baseball fields across the tri-states to perfect pitches and try to hit home runs. There, they learn about teamwork, communication and the value of hard work.
Ahead of next week’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, the TH sat down with some of these local youth players to talk about their favorite memories and experiences with the game. Here’s what they had to say:
On their favorite aspect of the game
“The teamwork, pace of play and mental aspect (are my favorite). It’s about knowing what to do in each situation and seeing the field in a way that other people don’t.”
— Spencer Meyer, 13, of Dubuque
“My favorite part is probably traveling around the U.S. and meeting new friends. … We went down to Florida, and we won the tournament. I was really excited, kind of shocked.”
— Frankie Welp, 12, of Dickeyville, Wis.
“I kind of just like the atmosphere of playing with a great group of guys. It’s a great game to be a part of, and it’s kind of what I grew up in. You learn to love the game all those years playing it.”
— Aaron Savary, 17, of Dubuque
“I like the experience it gives me and meeting new people and getting to travel with my friends.”
— Cole Reimer, 13, of Peosta, Iowa
“I like that you get to work as a team and have some competition to keep you going.”
— Jaycob Benson, 14, of Galena, Ill.
“It gives you a lot of good skills for life: a good attitude, good communication skills and good teamwork.”
— Cohen Darrah, 13, of Dubuque
“It’s really fun when it’s a close game. You want to be the one to make the big play and hear your teammates cheering for you.”
— Evan McClimon, 13, of Dubuque
“My favorite part of playing softball is … getting to know all the upperclassmen before me and all the underclassmen that came in after me. They’re a bunch of girls I wouldn’t have gotten to know very well otherwise, and we all share a love for a game and share a love for each other.”
— Meredith Hoerner, 18, of Dubuque
“Softball is a different game than some sports in the aspect that we play on grass and dirt, so not every ball is going to be the same. There’s so much failure in it, but when it goes well it’s such a good feeling even if it’s not always perfect.”
— Maddie Harris, 17, of Dubuque
Standout memories
“I have a memory of when I was playing T-ball, and my uncles were watching me. And when I tried to swing at the ball really hard, I fell over.” — Allie Barth, 7, of Platteville, Wis.
“There was one time when they hit the ball way out, and I caught it. It was really tense, but fun too.”
— Jaxson Saeugling, 10, of Dubuque
“(Before the game), I just really warm up for a little bit so I’m ready to hit or for when I catch the ball. Then, I’m just ready to cheer, and I cheer on my teammates when they hit, too.” — Owen Barth, 7, of Platteville, Wis.
“My favorite softball memory is getting closer with my dad because he catches for me a lot. He actually got me pitching. He would work with me in our backyard all the time before I started pitching in games, and it really got me interested in the sport.” — Payton Gile, 15, of Dickeyville, Wis.
“(Baseball) is all about having fun with my friends. ... There was one time last year where my friend and I threw a combined no-hitter.” — Grant Roling, 10, of Dubuque
“(My favorite memory is) probably my first ever home run, when I was 10. I was up, the wind was blowing out, and when I hit it, it went over the fence.” — Roman Romer, 14, of Galena, Ill.
Advice for new players
“You should always be paying attention because someone could throw the ball your way at any time.” — Everett Schroeder, 10, of Kieler, Wis.
“It’s really fun, and once you try it, you’re going to fall in love with it for sure.” — Daniel Bitter, 10, of Dubuque
“(Once you hit the ball), you don’t watch the ball. You watch the first baseman, and you keep on running.” — Nate Lehmann, 8, of Dyersville, Iowa
“To any younger player thinking of starting, I would say just put your entire heart into it. Sports are one of the most fun things you can do in the world. If you put your whole heart into it, you can make the most of any situation.” — Isabelle Pfeiffer, 18, of Bellevue, Iowa
“Have fun and just play the game.” — Brooks Frye, 8, of Dyersville, Iowa
“It takes time, and there might be people who are better than you, but keep trying anyway.” — Bentley Woodward, 11, of Dubuque
“Keep it up, and don’t get down on yourself. And also set goals for yourself.” — Owen Hefel, 14, of Galena, Ill.
“Have fun, ... (but) don’t talk back to the umpire or you could get kicked out.” — C.J. Bing, 10, of Dubuque
“The most important thing is to have fun. Put in the work to learn the little things, and once you learn them, put in the time to really get it down, and it’ll all work out.” — Carleigh Hodgson, 18, of Dubuque
