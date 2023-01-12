Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Police are investigating a burglary resulting in the theft of more than $11,000 in cash and jewelry from a Dubuque motel.
Officers responded at approximately 3:10 p.m. Wednesday to Glenview Motel, 1050 Rockdale Road, for the report of a burglary.
Dubuque Police Department Lt. Brendan Welsh said someone forced entry into the staff residence at the motel, damaged a locked cabinet and stole approximately $11,450 in cash and gold jewelry.
The suspect fled the area before police arrived.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.