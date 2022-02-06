PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A primary election on Feb. 15 will reduce the fields of candidates for two Grant County board seats.
The need for a primary was prompted in Districts 6 and 13 because three contenders filed to run for each supervisor seat.
But none of them are the district’s incumbents. In District 6, John Patcle filed a notice of noncandidacy. District 13’s incumbent, Carol Beals, no longer lives within the district’s boundaries following 2020’s redistricting.
Following the primary, the top-two vote-getters of each district will face off during the spring election on April 5. That also is when winners will be decided for the remaining 15 Grant County board seats
Below are brief biographies submitted by each primary candidate.
District 6 candidates Joseph Mumm
Age: 43
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Wife, Sarah, and three children
Occupation: Beef and crop farmer
Relevant experience: Three years serving, to date, on the Grant County Dairy Herd Improvement Association board
Why are you running for office?
A good friend/colleague asked if I would be interested in running, and I am always up for a good challenge. That sparked my interest, and I decided I’d like to be a part of making good decisions to protect Grant County for generations to come.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about the county?
Each district will consist of roughly 2,500 citizens all with an opinion. It is my hope to make the correct decision to help join these opinions and have the best outcome for Grant County. It would be my duty to hear all who want to be heard and base decisions on their behalf.
What is one thing that is going well in the county?
We have a very pristine, resourceful and diverse county that has been taken care of. It is extremely neat to drive around and be a part of everything available to us. I hope to be a part of keeping it preserved for the next generations to enjoy as I have.
Jeremy Reuter
Age: 36
Residence: Potosi
Family: None
Occupation: Co-owner/operator of J & R Reuter Trucking LLC
Relevant experience: Has overseen tractor pull at Grant County Fair for six years and has assisted with Potosi Catfish Festival tractor pull for 15 years
Why are you running for office?
I am running for the District 6 seat of the Grant County Board to bring new perspective and help build ideas for our county. It is important that we continue to improve the infrastructure of our area.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about the county?
I would like to see the roads improved in our county. Many roads in our area have been pushed off or are only patched to get by for another year. Our rural roads are seeing a lot of traffic, so it’s important that we update and maintain them.
What is one thing that is going well in the county?
Through the hard work of parents, school boards and district administrators, our county has been able to allow healthy kids to remain in school and in class mask optional. It’s imperative that we keep our youth in school and the decisions regarding children’s health in the hands of their parents.
Kevin Udelhoven
Age: 61
Residence: Lancaster
Family: Wife, Peggy, nine children and one granddaughter
Occupation: Dairy farmer for 40 years
Relevant experience: Second vice-chair, Foremost Farms Board of Directors; director, Grant County Dairy Herd Improvement Association Co-op; chairman, Town of Potosi board; and member, SS. Andrew-Thomas Parish Council
Why are you running for office?
I am thinking of retiring from milking cows this year and thought I would have the time to be a county board supervisor. I have been through some leadership conferences that would be beneficial for being on the county board.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about the county?
I think it is time to have new ideas and different views on what is happening at the county level. New district lines put me in District 6 and made me think about running.
What is one thing that is going well in the county?
The county is providing a complete fiber-optic loop to support the land mobile radio and community broadband. They will have installed conduits from Platteville to Boscobel and back through Lancaster by the end of this year.
District 13 candidates Clyde Holverson
Age: 70
Residence: Platteville
Family: Wife, Deb, and two children
Occupation: Retired mechanical technology specialist at University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Relevant experience: Served on various university and City of Platteville boards, committees and commissions. Active in church leadership. Volunteer with various community groups.
Why are you running for office?
I have lived in southwest Wisconsin most of my life. I’ve been a resident of Platteville for over 36 years. I worked in Platteville for over 40 years. I have a vested interest in seeing our county function well.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about the county?
I believe the single most important issue affecting the county is the economy. We need good-paying jobs that will support this and the next generation of citizens. We need a citizenry that is well trained to be able to qualify for and fill those jobs.
What is one thing that is going well in the county?
I think Grant County is home to many great people who work together to make things work. Some are elected to public office. Some are employees of the county. Others are volunteers in their communities, and working together they make Grant County a great place to live.
Kathy Kopp
Age: 70
Residence: Platteville
Family: Husband, Joe, and four children
Occupation: Part-time worker at Melby Funeral Home. Retired in 2020 as full-time executive director of Platteville Regional Chamber after 27 years. Former small business owner.
Relevant experience: Platteville Common Council member since 2020 and member of Police & Fire Commission, Commission on Aging, Airport Commission, ET Zoning Committee and city representative on Grant County Economic Development Corp. President of Platteville Kiwanis Club, president of Platteville 4th of July Committee, former president of Building Platteville Inc. Member of Platteville Thrift Shop Board of Directors, secretary of Platteville Veterans Honor Roll Association. Member of Platteville Regional Chamber’s Tourism Council; Platteville Mining & Rollo Jamison Museum’s Miners Ball Committee; Platteville Optimist Club, Platteville Quota Club and Katie’s Garden Committee.
Why are you running for office?
I feel that strong communities are enhanced by the actions of county government. My experience in collaborating with various groups will help strengthen the ties the city has with the Grant County board, which in turn will benefit the entire county.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about the county?
I am a strong advocate for more and stronger broadband access throughout the county. While there has been positive movement, there is much to be done to ensure that all residents and businesses in the county have access to high-speed internet. People locate in a community where broadband is available.
What is one thing that is going well in the county?
The county has done a good job moving forward with economic development while keeping the budget manageable. I want to be a part of keeping the positive momentum going and feel that my experience, emphasis on communication and collaboration and belief in transparency will benefit Platteville and Grant County citizens.
Mike Mooney
Age: 57
Residence: Platteville
Family: Wife, Sara, and one child
Occupation: Interior designer and former farmer and social worker
Relevant experience: Many years volunteering with conservation and farm nonprofits and current board member of the Harry and Laura Nohr Chapter of Trout Unlimited
Why are you running for office?
I’m running because of a deep connection to the people and communities of our county and love for our Driftless landscape. As a former farmer and current Platteville resident and Main Street business owner, I look forward to using my varied experience to best represent the folks in my district.
What is one thing you hope to change or improve about the county?
Grant County is playing catch-up when it comes to internet service. The lack of high-speed broadband has been a huge challenge for ag producers, small businesses and students working from home. The completion of a new communications system for Grant County is one of my highest priorities.
What is one thing that is going well in the county?
There are many things that are going well with Grant County, but I think one of our greatest assets over the past couple years is our government employees. The work and dedication that they’ve exhibited during the difficult time of the pandemic cannot be understated.