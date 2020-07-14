MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Community Foundation of Jackson County recently awarded nearly $10,000 to a pair of local nonprofit organizations.
River Bend Foodbank received a grant for $4,942 for its Bellevue and Andrew schools backpack program, and Jackson County Conservation received $5,000 for its School of the Wild program, according to a press release.
It states that the foundation awards grants in the areas of health and human services; education; neighborhoods and community development; environment; children, youth and families; and arts and culture.