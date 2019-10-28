A man who authorities said had a large amount of cocaine and methamphetamine — as well $10,000 in cash — in a Dubuque hotel room faces at least 15 years in federal prison.
Brandon J. Seys, 40, of Delmar, Iowa, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Seys was indicted early this year on five federal charges in relation to a December drug-trafficking bust. Charges were possession of firearms during and in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
The remaining charges will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement accepted by a U.S. District Court judge last week.
Seys faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison for the firearm charge due to multiple felony drug and other convictions, and no less than 10 years in prison for the drug charge.
In connection with an investigation of illegal drug sales in the area, members of the Dubuque Drug Task Force executed search warrants at a hotel where Seys was staying in December, according to federal court records.
Authorities also searched Seys’ vehicle, a storage unit and a residence at 740 Boyer St., where authorities said Seys lived.
“Officers found $792 in his wallet and $10,000 in cash in his right front pocket,” court documents state. “During the investigation, law enforcement has not identified any legitimate source of income for Seys.”
Drug task force members also found 98 grams of cocaine and 184.2 grams of meth in Seys’ hotel room, and several items of drug paraphernalia, drug-packaging materials and a digital scale in his vehicle.
At the storage unit on Tanzanite Drive, authorities recovered a “TEC 9” 9mm pistol, a .380-caliber handgun, a high- capacity, 34-round magazine and several loaded magazines, authorities said.
At 740 Boyer St., authorities reported finding more firearm ammunition and a GPS unit that investigators put on Seys’ vehicle about one week earlier. A Dubuque County judge authorized the use of the device on Seys’ vehicle as part of the investigation. Authorities allege Seys removed and destroyed the device.
Seys originally was arrested on state-level charges, which were later dropped due to the federal case.
A sentencing hearing for Seys had yet to be scheduled as of Thursday.