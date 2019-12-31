A multi-year project at Jenk Field at Commercial Club Park in Dyersville recently wrapped up, as new light poles and lights were raised around the field.
Old poles, bad electrical connections and overhanging power lines were the main reasons the change was needed.
“The lights have been bad for years, and high-voltage lines used to run overhead,” said city Park Board Member Ralph Weber. “That won’t be the case anymore. There was bad wiring on some of the lights at the ballpark as well. We wanted those overhanging wires eliminated.”
The previous poles were more than 60 years old, and the lights were more than 30.
“The new lights will be good for over 50 years, and the community will benefit from them. Beckman will be able to host district baseball games with other tournaments being held as well,” said Board Member Dave Nebel.
Final costs are estimated to be between $180,000 and $200,000, but more than $125,000 already has been donated by area businesses and individuals, and donations still are being accepted.
They can be sent to P.O. Box 51 in Dyersville to the capital campaign. All donors’ names will be put on the donation wall.