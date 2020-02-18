News in your town

Telegraph Herald delivery delayed in some locations due to icy conditions

Dubuque council approves ballot language for $74M Five Flags expansion

Volunteer named Citizen of the Year for New Vienna

Police: 1 hurt in crash in Dubuque

Local lawmakers help advance bill increasing protections for mobile home residents

Authorities: 1 hurt when vehicle crashes into tree in Jo Daviess County

Lawmaker from Dubuque proposes mandatory private well testing

Dubuque downtown carillons ring in beauty to passersby

Platteville School District to launch expanded 4K program in fall

NICC to hold fly fishing course at Manchester hatchery

Family offers to settle case in lawsuit against PDC school district

Manchester council awards contract for Iowa 13 road project

Illinois officials detail battle plan against gypsy moth in Jo Daviess County

'Full House' actor to appear in May in Dubuque

Clayton County company withdraws request to ship 2 billion gallons of water out west

6 local students, 3 teachers earn Kohl Foundation awards

Star country group making Dubuque stop on farewell tour

Winter weather advisories issued for 2 local counties

Village of Tennyson to consider 101% water rate hike

Dubuque ceremony recognizes 6 military chaplains who lost lives

Maquoketa group hopes to break ground on dog park within the year

Authorities: 1 hurt in crash trying to avoid deer in Jo Daviess County

Applications accepted for Manchester hospital scholarship

Dubuque literacy program to offer summer reading program

Registration open for St. Mark Youth Enrichment summer programs in Dubuque, Dyersville

Manchester woman pleads guilty to assaulting husband, sentenced to probation

New data shows Dubuque County's median age on the decline

Wisconsin spring primary Tuesday

Person who makes a difference: Volunteerism leads to friendship for Bellevue student

Biz Buzz: Local beer museum earns global acclaim, Farley business eases burden on farmers and accounting business opens in Platteville

