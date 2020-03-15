Three political newcomers are making their inaugural bids for elected office in 2020, each hoping to unseat a veteran eastern Iowa lawmaker.
Iowa’s primary election filing period closed Friday, setting the stage for the June 2 contests and the Nov. 3 general election. Each local incumbent Iowa Senate and House of Representatives member has filed for another term.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, is unique among the local Iowa delegation in that he will face a primary challenge. Fellow Democrat Grant Davis hopes to keep District 100 blue, but with a fresh face at the helm.
Elsewhere, Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, will face off against Everett Chase, a Democrat from Monticello. And Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, will face Angela Reed, a Democrat from Guttenberg.
DISTRICT 100
House District 100 covers half the city of Dubuque. Isenhart has held the seat for 12 years and seeks his seventh term in Des Moines.
But 21-year-old Davis said the time is right for a fresh perspective in the Statehouse. He said other younger voters won’t be able to feel as engaged in politics if their generation isn’t adequately represented.
“It’s become very obvious to me that young people want to vote for people like them,” he said.
Davis is finishing up his final year at University of Iowa, but he lives in Dubuque full time. He expects to graduate in May with degree in political science and a minor in history.
“I got into politics at a very young age,” he said. “I wrote a report on Abraham Lincoln in first grade and decided I was going to be president one day.”
But his interest kicked into high gear after the 2016 elections, the first contests in which he was able to vote.
“After the 2016 election, I felt a little bit defeated, I guess is the best word to use,” Davis said. “In the months following that, as people started talking about the ‘blue wave (of Democratic candidates),’ I decided I just couldn’t sit by.”
He immediately got engaged in voter registration initiatives, worked on campaigns and launched a nonprofit dedicated to ending voter disenfranchisement.
Davis’ election also would be historic, he said. At 21, he believes he would be the youngest gay man elected to a statewide office in the history of the U.S.
He said he would like to be a role model for LGBT youth.
Isenhart, 60, in an emailed statement, said he has twice fended off primary challengers in his career.
“I thank Grant for his interest in serving and look forward to meeting up with him on the campaign trail,” Isenhart wrote. “Self-government is not a spectator sport. Everyone has a role to play in achieving the common good of all Iowans.”
HOUSE DISTRICT 96
Chase filed candidacy paperwork to challenge Hein in November.
Chase, a 21-year-old photo lab worker, said his primary goal is to reduce the influence money has on politics.
“I think it’s connecting to every single one of the issues we all care about,” he said. “I think it’s going to be difficult to address any of those issues if we don’t address that.”
Like Davis, Chase said he was inspired to seek office after seeing the success of young Democratic politicians, and the enthusiasm they are capable of generating in constituents.
“I was inspired by all kinds of young people across the country who started to run as part of this political movement,” he said. “People like (U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.), who was a bartender in Queens and became one of the most well-known politicians in the country. It’s inspiring.”
Hein, 60, said he continues to believe that Republicans “are the party of common sense.” His priorities always have been ensuring a balanced budget that meets the needs of citizens while also being responsible with tax dollars.
“The state’s in good financial health,” Hein said. “I see no reason to change the direction that we’re going.”
HOUSE DISTRICT 56
Reed, a Waverly native who has lived in Guttenberg for most of her life, works as a business manager for a Dubuque auto dealership, and previously owned a small business in Clayton County.
She said a former state representative reached out to her to see if she had any interest in pursuing a seat in the legislature.
“I have not participated in a campaign/election before, but I have also never turned down a challenge worth taking,” Reed, 38, said via email, as she was unavailable for a phone conversation Saturday. “I admit I have a lot to learn, but I feel with the support that has been expressed thus far and my ability to learn quickly, this will be an exciting journey for myself, my family, my neighbors and my district.”
If elected, Reed would like to explore legislative remedies for skilled labor shortages.
“I also have great interest in our education programs and researching different areas of growth and improvement within our schools,” she wrote.
Osmundson, 62, did not return a phone message seeking comment for this story.