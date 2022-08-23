MANCHESTER, Iowa — Chris Anderson heard the latest presentation on the benefits of a proposed liquified carbon dioxide pipeline that would transverse Delaware County. He still had questions about the project.
“Looking at the map, this sucker’s going right through my living room,” Anderson said. “My main concern is safety.”
Anderson, who lives about midway between Dundee and Masonville in western Delaware County, was among the more than 200 landowners and other community members who attended an informational meeting Monday in Manchester about the proposed Navigator Heartland Greenway project.
Josh Byrnes, a member of the Iowa Utilities Board, convened the meeting.
“This meeting is the first step of the permit process,” Byrnes said.
Navigator CO2 Ventures intends to build a system that would liquify carbon dioxide from ethanol and fertilizer processors and transport it through a pipeline to a permanent underground storage site in central Illinois.
The proposed 1,330 miles of pipeline would pass through five states, with 810 of those miles in Iowa and 24.98 of those miles traveling diagonally across Delaware County — from an ethanol processing plant west of Dyersville to the northwest corner of the county, north of Dundee.
A previous informational meeting on the project was held in December in Delaware County.
“Since our last round of meetings, we have reworked our route, specifically in northeast Iowa,” said Elizabeth Burns-Thompson, Navigator’s vice president of government and public affairs. “That means going back to step one in the utility board processes — mailing notifications and holding informational meetings.”
The change in route required the company and state regulators to provide information to a new set of landowners.
“Our timeline really hasn’t changed,” Burns-Thompson said. “We still intend to file our (state regulatory) petition later this year — likely late October or early November.”
The company could then begin negotiations with landowners for pipeline easements and state regulators would hold a public hearing on the proposed project. Construction could commence in the first half of 2024.
Pointed questions about the project drew applause from meeting participants.
Cynthia Hoover, of Bettendorf, received two notification letters because her family has two farms along the proposed route in Delaware County. Hoover said she wasn’t surprised that meeting participants were questioning the safety of transporting liquified carbon dioxide and voicing negative comments about the project.
“These CO2 pipelines are still in the experimental phase,” she said.
Several people questioned the safety of carbon dioxide pipelines, citing a rupture of one such pipeline in February 2020 in Satartia, Miss. Operated by Denbury Gulf Coast Pipelines, that pipeline ruptured following heavy rains that resulted in a landslide. A vapor cloud released by that rupture forced the evacuation of 200 people.
Anderson was among the meeting participants questioning the safety of the proposed pipeline in Delaware County
“This is personal — I want an ironclad guarantee,” he said. “What are the potential dangers to my family?”
Navigator officials said they have studied the results from investigations of the Mississippi pipeline rupture and are incorporating the findings into their project. The company plans to develop an emergency response plan with local emergency medical services’ input.
“We truly want to be collaborative and put forth a piece of infrastructure that is workable — not just for us as a company, but also for the landowners and communities that want to live and grow along that (pipeline),” Burns-Thompson said.
