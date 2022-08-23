20220823DelawareCountyPipeline
Buy Now

A large-scale carbon-capture pipeline stretching across Iowa, including Delaware County, has been proposed.

 Mike Day

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Chris Anderson heard the latest presentation on the benefits of a proposed liquified carbon dioxide pipeline that would transverse Delaware County. He still had questions about the project.

“Looking at the map, this sucker’s going right through my living room,” Anderson said. “My main concern is safety.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.