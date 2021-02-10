The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Quan K. Jackson, 24, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody, as well as an out-of-jurisdiction warrant. Court documents state that he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Aug. 16.
- Tri-State Truck Repair, of rural Dubuque, reported the theft of a vehicle worth $11,000 between 11:40 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday from the business.